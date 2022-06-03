Mayor Dietz, Council Member Christianson have challengers; Wagner unopposed

A race has emerged for office of Elk River mayor and one of two seats up for election on the Elk River City Council.

The filing window closed at the end of the business day on May 31.

Elk River Mayor John Dietz filed for reelection and Jeremy Jones filed for mayor.

Ward 1 Council Member Garrett Christianson and Ward 4 Council Member Jennifer Wagner both filed for reelection. Christianson has a challenger after Cory Grupa filed for the seat.

Here’s a rundown.

Elk River Mayor

John Dietz, incumbent

Jeremy Jones

Ward 1 Elk River City Council

Garrett Christianson, incumbent

Cory Grupa

Ward 4 Elk River City Council

Jennifer Wagner, incumbent

