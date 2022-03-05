John Dietz announced this week his intention for run for reelection as the mayor of Elk River.
Dietz is in his 12th year as the city’s mayor.
“I enjoy serving the great citizens of Elk River,” Dietz said. “Having grown up here, Elk River is near and dear to my heart. I live by the motto of always trying to make Elk River a better place today than it was yesterday. I would like to continue to serve.”
The 72-year-old Dietz is the part-time credit manager for AVR Inc., a company he has worked for since 1978. He was the Ward 1 council member in Elk River for 16 years and has been an Elk River Municipal Utilities commissioner for 26 years. He is an officer in Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Elk River, a group that assists veterans. He is also on the Elk River Hall of Fame Committee and a member of the local American Legion.
Dietz has several priorities for the upcoming year.
“The 169 construction will be starting this spring and we have to find a way to keep Elk River businesses viable during the construction,” he said. “Hopefully they will see minimum disruption but the city needs to do its part to make sure that happens.”
Other priorities include keeping the local tax and electric rates stable, hiring a new Elk River Municipal Utilities general manager to replace the retiring Theresa Slominski, filling the newly acquired land from Cargill with large industrial buildings that provide both employment opportunities and tax base, and getting a handle on how to deal with garbage once the Elk River Landfill possibly closes in 2027.
Dietz calls the Active Elk River project the highlight of his current four-year term. “I came up with the idea to fund this project with a one-half percent sales tax,” he said. “The council bought in, then the voters and Legislature approved the idea. Active Elk River includes the new community event center, upgrades to several major parks and funds to help dredge Lake Orono.”
“The Active Elk River project will have a positive effect on our city for many years to come,” Dietz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.