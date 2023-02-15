Elk RiverFest 2023 will have a new wrinkle. An Elk River Volunteer of the Year, who will be selected by a committee, will be recognized.
The city of Elk River is now accepting nominations.
This new initiative from Elk River Mayor John Dietz will recognize a Volunteer of the Year at the Elk RiverFest celebration each July.
The award will recognize a resident that exemplifies community spirit and involvement.
Nominations must be received no later than June 1 and the individual must be an active Elk River resident. The online form to submit a nominee can be found at ElkRiverMN.gov/VOY.
The committee picking the winner will consist of:
•One member of the Elk River Lions Club (TBD).
•One member of the Elk River Rotary Club (Debbie Rydberg).
•One member of the Elk River City Council (Cory Grupa).
•Mayor Dietz.
•Katie Shatusky from Thumbs Up program.
Any questions can be submitted via email to communications@elkrivermn.gov or call 763-635-1000.
