Elk River mayor asks council for thoughts on ward system

by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River City Council discussed at a recent work session whether it would like to do away with the government body’s system of wards in favor of having council members elected to at-large positions.
There appeared to be little interest at the Aug. 3 work session on the part of existing council members, but it will come up at least one more time before the end of the year. Council members agreed at the conclusion of the discussion that the first step would be to research what it would take to change them.
“It may not be as easy as changing an ordinance,” City Administrator Cal Portner said.
Elk River Mayor John Dietz has asked the Elk River City Council members to see if they had any desire to consider such a change. He asked Portner to put in on the work session agenda and explained his reasoning behind his curiosity in their thoughts.
Dietz said back when the city and township merged in 1978 the city was divided into four wards to make sure the township had equal representation with the city as the township had far fewer people.
“They worried they would not get equal representation,” he said. “Fast forward to 2020. I think that our world has changed.
“I think when there are major issues, people call all of us. They don’t care what ward we’re in. I think ward significance has a lot less significance than it did 30-40 years ago.”
Dietz said a lot of cities just say there’s two seats open and vote for two people, rather than voting in one of four wards for the candidates that filed in that geographical area.
“I just want to get a feeling from the council if you like the ward system and whether we should consider changing it,” Dietz said.
At most there would be two wards at a time. Candidates for every council post could come from any part of the city.
“It seems to me that people don’t follow that too much any more and we all sit up here and say we serve the whole city and that we don’t serve one particular area,” Dietz said.
Council members batted the idea around and shared their feelings as well as pros and cons.
Ward 1 Council Member Garrett Christianson said what he likes about the ward system was the relationships that you develop in your ward.
“You get to know your neighborhoods, your people,” he said. “It provides more intimacy.”
He said it plays well when there’s a controversial issue and added there are distinct parts of town in the city of Elk River.
“Ward 1 brings its own set of challenges,” he said, adding some areas are all new developments or are more rural. “I know we run into problems where we don’t have people to run for a ward.”
In this year’s election, five filed for two offices, three in one race and two in the other race.
“We have six people running between the two,” Christianson said, acknowledging a write-in candidate has surfaced.
Christianson said getting more candidates is a matter of engaging more people and getting more people in involved in city government.
“If more people understand government process, there will be more interest,” he said. “I think there are far more advantages than disadvantages.”
There was discussion that if a particular area had more than one representative, that in and of itself wouldn’t be enough to carry an issue forward or to defeat something.
If there were two people in a particular development, another vote would still be needed to pass something through.
And on a controversial issue, people seem to reach out to multiple or all council members as it is now.
“I do live next to some of the stuff, ... and when I hear Jennifer talk about (items) in her area, ... she’s in tune with some of those issues,” Christianson said. “I’m just bringing up examples. There’s a perception of equal representation. I think the ward system satisfies that.”
Ward 2 Council Member Matt Westgaard said an at-large system could force members of the council to know and understand more. He acknowledged issues are different but the background for each should be had by all council members.
“Regardless of what the topic of conversation is, we’re evaluating it for its merits, whether it’s consistent with the city’s mission,” Westgaard said.
It was noted council members haven’t felt they had to vote down something because it’s in their ward. It was mentioned some residents are confused about who to call.
Westgaard said people can and do talk to anyone of the council members or whoever they are comfortable with before noting that there’s a lot more miles you’ll have to put on when you’re campaigning under an at-large system.
Ward 3 Council Member Nate Ovall said he could see that as an onerous or burdensome barrier.
Ward 4 Council Member Jennifer Wagner said she sees merit to both sides.
“I think we all believe we represent the entire city and serve the entire city,” she said.
“I do think there’s a benefit to having (a topic like) County Road 12 in my backyard when you’re discussing it,” she said. “I was able to provide scenarios you might not have, because I drive it every day. I know many of my neighbors, and they’re comfortable reaching out to me.”
She said on issues that are not in her backyard she takes extra steps to study up, but that might not be the same as living in an area of the city.
Wagner questioned whether a ward system would produce better council members getting elected or would it become more of a popularity contest.
“I don’t know if I could give you my opinion to date,” Wagner said.
Dietz said he wasn’t looking for a motion or a sound solution. “I just want to bring it up for discussion,” he said.
In 2021, the city will have work on redistricting of the wards, so it would it make sense to make any decisions before that process begins.
Portner said that work starts after the census is received. He suggested it would be wise to have City Attorney Peter Beck look into what it would take first. He said it could be there would have to be a referendum.
“The statutes have changed since 1978,” Portner said.
Council members agreed having Beck research the topic would be a good place to start.
