by Jim Boyle
Editor
An Elk River man was sentenced to 90 days in jail on July 19 after pleading guilty to secretly recording girls and women in a changing room at a store at the Mall of America and elsewhere.
Trevor Nielson, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of felony interference with a minor, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. He received a three-year stay of imposition, meaning a prison sentence will not be imposed and his conviction will be downgraded to a misdemeanor as long as he abides by the terms of his probation.
He must attend sex offender treatment, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
The Elk River Police also brought felony charges against Nielson on Jan. 8 in Sherburne County 10th District Court. That case is still making its way through the system, according to Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke
Those charges stemmed from information gathered by Hennepin County law enforcement, and triggered a separate investigation.
Nielson was first charged in Hennepin County after an incident in September 2019 in which a manager at Forever 21 in the Mall of America called police to report someone putting cameras in their changing rooms.
The manager also told law enforcement she reported a similar incident in July and believed the same man was in the store’s fitting rooms.
Officers nabbed Nielson when he exited a fitting room, and the manager identified him as the same man from the July incident. Police found Nielsen’s cellphone and a roll of double-sided black tape while searching him. A camera was found hidden in a fitting room next to the one Nielsen was occupying.
Authorities executed a search warrant for Nielson’s phone and found videos from both incidents. A lengthy investigation resulted in felony charges and evidence that he did this at stores, swimming pools and at one high school throughout the Twin Cities area, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced on Sept. 3, 2020.
Additionally, they found videos of students at Elk River High School and girls at local swimming pools and parks. Some videos were shot from a camera attached to Nielson’s shoe. The complaint states Nielsen accidentally recorded himself in a mirror in one of those videos.
Elk River Police concluded the videos involving Elk River High School were not taken inside the school, but rather at a school-sanctioned event that happened outside of the high school, according to then-Elk River Police Captain Bob Kluntz. The police captain also noted that while inappropriate, these particular videos were not of a criminal nature. There was, however, other incriminating data found during the course of the investigations that led to charges here. The Star News requested the criminal complaint onlate this week and will follow up on those allegations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.