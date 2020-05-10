An Elk River man is a runner-up in a limerick contest sponsored by the Star Tribune.

John Annen, a retired air traffic control specialist, “described a common problem for many of us stuck on the couch,” according to the newspaper’s listing of winners.

Here’s his limerick:

The great meals my lady does serve

Are way better than what I deserve

I eat them all but,

when I look at my gut

I have failed to flatten the curve.

There were about 4,000 poems entered in the contest. There was one grand prize winner. Annen was one of 19 runners-up.

The prize was a roll of toilet paper.

To read the winning limericks, go to https://tinyurl.com/ycjygwqm.

Load comments