An Elk River man is a runner-up in a limerick contest sponsored by the Star Tribune.
John Annen, a retired air traffic control specialist, “described a common problem for many of us stuck on the couch,” according to the newspaper’s listing of winners.
Here’s his limerick:
The great meals my lady does serve
Are way better than what I deserve
I eat them all but,
when I look at my gut
I have failed to flatten the curve.
There were about 4,000 poems entered in the contest. There was one grand prize winner. Annen was one of 19 runners-up.
The prize was a roll of toilet paper.
To read the winning limericks, go to https://tinyurl.com/ycjygwqm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.