The Becker County Attorney’s Office recently filed three felony charges against Gary John Bogatz as a result of his involvement in a 2018 fire at a Christian outreach center in Detroit Lakes.
The criminal complaint states that on Sept. 22, 2018, Detroit Lakes Police and Fire departments were dispatched to a fire at The Refuge Christian Outreach Center in Detroit Lakes.
Based on an initial investigation conducted by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division, the cause of the fire was deemed to be intentional.
The Detroit Lakes Police, the State Fire Marshal Division and the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau conducted a joint investigation in an effort to determine who was responsible for the fire.
The criminal complaint charges Bogatz, 40, of Elk River, with first-degree arson, insurance fraud and second-degree burglary. According to the complaint, investigators located a fingerprint on a door handle that was used by the individual who gained access to the interior of The Refuge on the night of the fire. Fingerprint analysis matched the print to Bogatz. In April 2020, a Detroit Lakes Police investigator and Commerce Fraud Bureau special agent conducted an interview with Bogatz. According to the criminal complaint, Bogatz eventually admitted to involvement in the arson.
According to the criminal complaint, Bogatz told investigators that on Sept. 18, 2018, he was asked by a board member of The Refuge and another individual with connections to The Refuge to start the fire.
A summons has been issued related to these felony charges, and Bogatz will be required make an initial court appearance in Becker County at a later date.
Anyone with information about this investigation can contact the Detroit Lakes Police at 218-847-4222, the Minnesota Arson Hotline at 800-723-2020 or the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau at 888-372-8366.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.