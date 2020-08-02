A head-on crash on Viking Boulevard in Nowthen left one driver dead and another seriously injured Thursday, July 23.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver who died as Jared Ray Hortian, 52, of Elk River.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene west of Highway 47 around 4:10 p.m. July 23 and found both drivers injured. Hortian died at the scene. The other driver, identified as 39-year-old Kelly Elizabeth Pierce, of East Bethel, was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The extent of her injuries was unknown July 24, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Preliminary investigation suggests a passenger car driven by Hortian was traveling west on Viking Boulevard and crashed head on with a pickup truck driven by Pierce traveling east.
The crash is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
