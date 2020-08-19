The Elk River Lions Club participated in River of Hope’s virtual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event last week to raise awareness around the issue of domestic violence. Lions members walked a mile at Lion John Weicht Park in Elk River with women’s shoes on in support of the cause.
Since 2001, communities across the world have been holding annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes events to support victims of domestic and sexual violence. During this 1-mile walk many men (and women) choose to walk the route wearing high-heeled shoes to demonstrate their commitment to the cause of ending family violence, particularly against women.
