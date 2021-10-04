Lions

Submitted photo

Julie and Scott Trenholm, presented a $500 check for Quilt Pink to Rhende Hagemeister, of Zimmerman.

The Elk River Lions Club, represented by Julie and Scott Trenholm, presented a $500 check for Quilt Pink to Rhende Hagemeister, of Zimmerman. Quilt Pink makes quilts and other items to give to those in the battle against breast cancer. If you know of someone with breast cancer, or would like to donate fabric or items given in gift bags, visit http://rhensnest.weebly.com.

