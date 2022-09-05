Lions

Submitted photo

Members of the Elk River Lions presented Civil Air Patrol’s Skyhawk Composite Squadron, based in Delano, with a check for $5,000. The money will be used for a flight simulator.

The Elk River Lions visited on Aug. 8 the Civil Air Patrol’s Skyhawk Composite Squadron, based in Delano, and presented the group with a $5,000 donation in support of plans to acquire a flight simulator.

The Lions, many of whom are military veterans, were eager to support Skyhawk’s cadet program, which includes flight instruction and other aviation and aerospace education for cadets aged 12 to 18. The flight simulator will be ready for use by early this coming school year, and housed at Brandt Airport in Delano, one of two locations used by Skyhawk Squadron.

