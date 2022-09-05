The Elk River Lions visited on Aug. 8 the Civil Air Patrol’s Skyhawk Composite Squadron, based in Delano, and presented the group with a $5,000 donation in support of plans to acquire a flight simulator.
The Lions, many of whom are military veterans, were eager to support Skyhawk’s cadet program, which includes flight instruction and other aviation and aerospace education for cadets aged 12 to 18. The flight simulator will be ready for use by early this coming school year, and housed at Brandt Airport in Delano, one of two locations used by Skyhawk Squadron.
The flight simulator is not at all like a home video game, but rather will replicate closely what a pilot experiences when flying a Cessna 172 or 182, including correct instrumentation, controls and multiple high definition screens for a visually immersive experience.
CAP cadets also fly in actual Cessna 172s with instructors from major airlines and former military pilots as they train for their private pilots license. Many cadets achieve this by the time they are also getting their driver’s license.
The Civil Air Patrol is the all volunteer auxiliary of the United States Air Force and is comprised of adults dedicated to search and rescue, as well as a cadet corps of young male and female members age 12-19. The Minnesota Wing has 25 squadrons, and the Skyhawk Composite Squadron is the newest and fastest growing in the state with a dozen adult “senior members” and approximately 45 cadets.
