Pandemic delayed but did not dampen the service club’s half-century celebration
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Fifty-one years ago the Elk River Lions Club came into existence and today continues to serve the community in many ways.
The service club celebrated the milestone with a special dinner and program on May 17 at the Elk River American Legion — one year after the 50th anniversary, as it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor John Dietz was one of the speakers. His dad, George Dietz, owned a grocery store in Elk River and in 1971 was a key player in starting the Elk River Lions Club. He also served as the club’s first president.
John Dietz said being involved in Lions activities was one of his dad’s favorite things to do. He spent a lot of time on club projects and was very dedicated to the Lions.
A long-running project to collect used eyeglasses and distribute them to people in need around the world is a Lions project that was particularly near and dear to his heart.
“He really thought that was important. He had trouble with his vision and it was important to him to provide eyeglasses,” the mayor said.
He said the Elk River Lions Club has been extremely active in Elk River, done lots of positive things for the community and helped people in many ways over the years.
“I think my dad would be extremely proud of the Lions Club and the things you do for the Elk River community,” he said. “I just want to salute you and say how much that I, as mayor, appreciate what you do for our citizens.”
“Continue to do your good work,” he said.
Elk River Lion Don McRae, the only charter member still involved in the Elk River Lions, was not at the dinner but sent a message that was read by Lion Deb Weston. McRae elaborated on how the club got its start, saying it was a matter of connections and community.
He explained how Don Soderquist, a member of the Ham Lake Lions and an owner of a SuperValu store in Ham Lake, knew George Dietz, as he owned the SuperValu in Elk River.
“Don approached George wanting to know if Elk River would be interested in starting a club, as Ham Lake would be interested in chartering it,” according to McRae.
McRae knew George Dietz because of McRae’s service on the Elk River City Council. He also knew another future Elk River Lion — Joe Barsody — through Cloverleaf Dairy and the fact that he provided an apartment where McRae and his family lived when they first moved to Elk River.
So, George Dietz, Joe Barsody and Don McRae met with Don Soderquist at Dietz’s office at the grocery store to learn more about the Lions organization. At that meeting, McRae said they decided it sounded like a good idea to start a Lions Club in Elk River and he, Dietz and Barsody went out into the community to promote it.
The Elk River Lions Club was chartered on May 17, 1971, and received its charter from Lions Clubs International on May 22, 1971. The club chartered with 47 members.
From the start, McRae said they pledged to do a lot of good and have fun doing it.
Lions founded by a Chicago businessman
Keynote speaker at the Lions anniversary dinner was Debra Wasserman, of Faribault, who is a past international director of the Lions. A retired school social worker, she has been a member of the Faribault Lions Club since 1992.
Wasserman said the Lions organization was founded by Chicago businessman Melvin Jones. In 1917 he saw a wealth of talent in the business community, all pursuing their own self interests, and dreamed of the great things that could be done if they all worked together for the betterment of their communities. He convinced his fellow businessmen to share that dream, and so began the Association of Lions Clubs, she said.
Helen Keller addressed the 1925 international convention and challenged the Lions to become “knights of the blind in this crusade against darkness.”
“Her challenge has guided Lions ever since,” Wasserman said. Today, nearly every Lions Club in the world works to fight preventable blindness, she said.
Wasserman said Lions are knights in other ways, too, as they help people after natural disasters and, most recently, during the war in Ukraine; fight vision and hearing loss, diabetes and childhood cancer; help support the local food shelf and fill backpacks for students; raise money to support many service projects; and more.
Elk River Lion Jim Mulroy told the crowd that Lions Club members are here to serve those less fortunate and help affect the lives of others in a positive way.
“We must grow and we must expand,” he said. “We need more members and we need more clubs.”
He said they need to motivate Lions in their clubs and get new members involved in a meaningful way.
“We have to get the old to listen to the new, and the new to respect the old,” he said.
From collecting eyeglasses to a crazy car
Three longtime Elk River Lions — Don McRae, Jim Mulroy and Harold Gramstad — talked about the Lions in an interview with the Star News.
McRae has been in the club since it started 51 years ago, Gramstad has been an Elk River Lion for 43 years and Mulroy has been in the club for more than 30 years.
Asked what he’s liked about being a Lion, McRae said, “It’s been rewarding all the way.”
McRae has served in leadership roles has been particularly active with the Lions’ sight program. He collected used eyeglasses at drop-off sites in the area for 40 years, including at Guardian Angels, Star News, United Power Association (later Great River Energy) and Walmart.
“I collected over 30,000 (pairs of eyeglasses),” McRae said.
The Elk River Lions Club honored McRae by sponsoring a lounge area at the Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River that is named for him.
Gramstad said he joined the club in 1975 after visiting a Sunday pancake breakfast with his family at the local high school cafeteria.
“It seemed to be a fun bunch of Lions doing a community fundraiser,” he said.
Through the years, Gramstad said he’s worked on many Lion pancake breakfasts, fish dinners, spaghetti dinners, car shows, fair food booths, efforts to raise funds for student scholarships and many other youth and senior citizen projects in the community. He said he likes serving and giving back to the community and has enjoyed the camaraderie with other Lions.
“What it really boils down to is it’s just been a fun, fun organization with a lot of fun people to work with,” Gramstad said.
They’ve never forgotten that early pledge to do a lot of good and have fun doing it.
One of their most memorable stunts was the unusual car they assembled one year for the Sherburne County Fair parade. They took two old cars, cut them in half and put the two fronts together so one front was going forward and the other, backward. They drove it in the parade, delighting the people along the parade route.
Mulroy, meanwhile, is one of two Elk River Lions to serve as district governor. Butch Elliott is the other one.
Mulroy has also been active in the Lions internationally.
Most recently, he went to Guatemala in February 2020 as part of Minnesota Lions Missions, an organization he started. He and other volunteers conducted an eyeglass mission where they served approximately 2,300 people and improved their lives by helping them to see better. The group set up in an auditorium of a church, and people had their eyes examined on site and then were fitted with glasses.
Mulroy said it was a life-changing experience for him.
COVID-19 has slowed them down, but Mulroy said he has high hopes for Minnesota Lions Missions.
Club instrumental in establishing park
The Elk River Lions Club raises money by working at the Sherburne County Fair and demolition derby, hosting pancake breakfasts, working the Elk River Fire Department dance and selling pull-tabs to support countless causes over the years.
One of the club’s big projects was Lions John Weicht Park, a 35-acre park at 1104 Lions Park Drive in Elk River.
Gramstad said for many years a $100 a plate “Cadillac Dinner” was held to raise money for a park for youth in Elk River. Those funds, along with support from the city and money from land donated by Lion Neil Larson, were put into the park.
Gramstad said the Elk River Lions funded many park improvements such as planting trees, establishing trails and signage, and grading for better drainage.
The Elk River Lions Club has also been very active in the larger community, including sponsoring Lions Clubs in Big Lake, Dayton and Santiago.
“Elk River Lions is all about doing good deeds for people in our community that have a need,” Gramstad said. “I recognize that the needs today may be different than they were 50 years ago. However, the fundamental love and support our members show to the Elk River community is as strong as ever. We serve our youth and we serve our senior citizens. Whether it be at-risk kids or hardship cases, Lions will stand beside you.”
With the club now passing the half-century mark, the members are challenging the community to step forward to continue the club’s legacy of humanitarian goals.
Gramstad said sponsorships are available for membership to the club.
The club meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month in the Lion Les Anderson Community Room at the Boys and Girls Club of Elk River, located at 905 Sixth St. NW, Elk River.
How the Elk River Lions Club has contributed
Here’s a list of some of the many causes that the Elk River Lions Club has supported over the years:
• Lions Park
• Lions Park Center
• Boys and Girls Club of Elk River
• Elk River Fire Department
• Elk River Area School District programs
• Eye exams and glasses
• Hearing aids
• Sight programs
• Leader dogs for the blind
• Hearing and service dogs
• Youth programs
• Camp Courage
• Camp Friendship
• Camp Needlepoint
• Diabetes programs
• Minnesota Lions Missions
