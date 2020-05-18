Great River Regional Library buildings may be closed, but the library continues to offer services.
Great River Regional Library, including the Elk River Library, now offers curbside service, so you can continue borrowing.
Request the items that you want to borrow, then when your request is ready you can come to the library to pick them up. To request an item (book, movie, CD, or kit), use the online catalog at griver.org or call the library’s hotline at 1-833-GET-GRRL (1-833-438-4775). The hotline hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Once your request is placed and ready for you to pick up at the Elk River Library, you will receive an email or phone call. Remember to look on our website at griver.org/locations to see the library’s curbside service hours. Signs will be posted outside the library to indicate where you should wait. You may choose to call the library once you arrive or call ahead for library staff to bring your items out to pick up.
Library users have taken to social media saying, “These bookworms couldn’t be happier!” and expressing they are glad to finally pick up their books on hold. Just last week there were 7,950 checkouts. Curbside service continues to grow in popularity along with online resources.
Items may now be returned, too. During the library’s curbside hours, you may return your books and other library items to the book drops. Due dates for your borrowed items have also been extended.
Great River Regional Library provides library services at 32 public libraries, including the Elk River Library, and one to-go system in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright counties. Great River Regional Library supplies the residents of central Minnesota with nearly 1 million books, CDs and DVDs, 250 public computers, programming and information services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.