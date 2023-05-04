The National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its annual national food drive on Saturday, May 13, in Elk River.
The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive provides Elk River residents with an easy way to provide food to those in need. Food donated by community members will be distributed to CAER Food Shelf in Elk River.
Elk River residents can simply leave their bagged donations of nonperishable goods next to their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on Saturday, May 13. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes and distribute them to CAER.
A few of the most-needed items at CAER include cereal, chunky peanut butter, juice boxes, shelf stable juice, herbs/spices, flour, sugar and diapers. Non-expired foods are appreciated.
CAER hopes to receive 10,000 pounds of food during the annual drive.
On average, there have been 731 visits to the food shelf at CAER each month in 2023 – and the number of people seeking assistance continues to climb.
“The cost of food continues to increase while the funds available to help families continues to decrease,” CAER Executive Heather Kliewer said of the growing number of food shelf visits the organization is experiencing. “We are so grateful for our community that continues to move us forward with our mission to provide support and relieve hunger, together.”
If you miss your local letter carrier during this food drive or live outside the Elk River community, nonperishable food and/or monetary donations can be dropped off at CAER Food Shelf, 12621 Elk Lake Road, Elk River, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Go to door C (donation door) and ring the bell.
CAER’s regular donation hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday as well as noon to 5 p.m. Thursday. Please note CAER will be closed for food donations Wednesday, May 17.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.