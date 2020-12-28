The Elk River City Council extended its fire services agreement with the city of Otsego on Dec. 21. Otsego contracts with Elk River, Rogers and Albertville for fire protection services. The current contract was scheduled to expire Dec. 31.

Otsego requested an extension of the service contract. Pandemic preparation/interruptions and staffing with both the Elk River Fire Department and the city of Otsego’s administration created several challenges this year, according to the memo to the mayor and council for the consent agenda item.

Staff recommended the council approve the contract extension, which has been approved by Otsego, so that a proper negotiation for services can be conducted that is beneficial for both cities.

The new contract will expire Dec. 31, 2021.

