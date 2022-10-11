by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Housing and Redevelopment Authority passed a resolution Oct. 3 to purchase the former Elk River Meats building at 724 Main St.
City officials reached a deal to buy the property from Robert and Denise Robeck and Ronald and Cheryl Robeck for $182,000
The Robecks closed the family business on May 1, 2021 after 50 years of doing business.
The late Elmer Robeck, Sr. bought the storefront in 1971 when he was still in high school before retiring and turning it over to his sons.
The city’s plan is to close on the deal by Dec. 1, and the discussions already got underway on Oct. 5 when the Elk River Park and Recreation Commission weighed in on a potential improvements to the site. Heading into that meeting, talks have centered on knocking down the building and developing a park plaza with restrooms for the benefit of downtown activity but no decisions have been made.
The city’s attorney will draft the final documents, and Brent O’Neil, the director of economic development, said he would start the process of lining up demolition that is the most likely outcome of the former meat market at this point.
The Robecks went to market to see if they could get a better deal than the city originally offered.
“As much as you would like to give people what they want, we did what we could do with the guidelines established and being reasonable,” said HRA member Nate Ovall. “The Robecks did what they needed to do and explored (the market).
“We all had to make some compromises, but this was a fair deal all around. I am happy it all worked out.”
HRA Member Jennifer Wagner also commented on the HRA’s due diligence and reflected on the Robeck’s family business that put Elk River on the map as a long-standing small business in Elk River and with their Happy Sticks.
“The Robecks were a big part of the Elk River community,” she said. “They brought a name to downtown Elk River (with their) Happy Sticks. I think everyone was sad to see their doors close and happy for them in their retirement. Hopefully, they are sitting on a beach somewhere enjoying themselves.”
Denny Chuba, the chair of the HRA, asked about winterizing the building, insurance and any other matters they might need to plan for now that they will take over ownership of the building by Dec. 1.
O’Neill said he believed the Robecks turned off heat last winter, and the building survived one winter without utilities being on.
The HRA approved the purchase 4-0 with Chuba, Ovall, Wagner and Jayme Swenson voting yes.
“It’s time to put our development and thinking hats on,” Chuba said, noting the next mission will be to make the property a big asset.
The Park and Recreation Commission was expected to discuss the Main Street corridor with the hope of a coordinated effort with Rivers Edge Commons Park as amenities are considered.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.