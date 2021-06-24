The Elk River City Council has hired Brent O’Neil to become the next economic development director for the city of Elk River.
O’Neil has been working in the planning and economic development field since 2006, most recently as the economic development manager for the city of Sioux Falls. He holds a bachelor’s degree in community development from St. Cloud State University and a master’s degree in urban and regional studies from Minnesota State University in Mankato.
He was scheduled to start June 22.
He fills a position that has been vacant since Amanda Othoudt left in October. The city went to market and got 16 applications, interviewed seven applicants and called three back for a second interview and some additional assessment, reference and background checks before recommending O’Neil for the position.
