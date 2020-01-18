Two people were injured Thursday in a crash at Highway 169 and Highway 10 in Elk River.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a Ford Fusion was headed north on Highway 169 when a Chrysler 200 pulled out from the ramp from westbound Highway 10, causing the front of the Ford to make contact with the driver’s side of the Chrysler.
The Fusion was driven by Brian Stichter, 58, of Princeton, and the Chrysler’s driver was Michael Anderson, 28, of Plymouth.
Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital in Princeton, according to the State Patrol.
The crash was reported at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 16.
