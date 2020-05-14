Elk River High School students won several awards at the Paramount Center for the Arts High School Juried Art Exhibition in St. Cloud. Here are the ERHS winners.

AAUW awards

Two awards were given to two students for their exceptional artwork on behalf of the American Association of University Women.

The AAUW 3D Award Winner was “Becoming Beautiful” by Jolea Osborne. The award included a $300 prize.

Paramount Center For The Arts High School Juried Arts Exhibition awards

2D Award Winners

1st: “Echo” by Ella Ovall with a prize of $400.

3D Award Winners

1st: “Blue Iris” by Eli Bicek with a prize of $400.

3rd: “Becoming Beautiful” by Jolea Osborne with a prize of $200.

To view the student art at the Paramount Center for the Arts, go to https://tinyurl.com/y78wbb5m.

