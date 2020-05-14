Elk River High School students won several awards at the Paramount Center for the Arts High School Juried Art Exhibition in St. Cloud. Here are the ERHS winners.
AAUW awards
Two awards were given to two students for their exceptional artwork on behalf of the American Association of University Women.
The AAUW 3D Award Winner was “Becoming Beautiful” by Jolea Osborne. The award included a $300 prize.
Paramount Center For The Arts High School Juried Arts Exhibition awards
2D Award Winners
1st: “Echo” by Ella Ovall with a prize of $400.
3D Award Winners
1st: “Blue Iris” by Eli Bicek with a prize of $400.
3rd: “Becoming Beautiful” by Jolea Osborne with a prize of $200.
To view the student art at the Paramount Center for the Arts, go to https://tinyurl.com/y78wbb5m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.