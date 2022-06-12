Elk River High School scholarships for $1,000 or more

Elk River High School
Cretex Co. in Memory of John H. Bailey: Kayden Grassel, $10,000 ($2,500/year for 4 years)
Thomas and Prudence Wilson Family Scholarship: Lindsey Redepenning, $7,500
The Powell-Hodgkins Family Scholarship: Alicia Ford, $5,000
First Bank of Elk River: “Just Do You” Scholarship: Taylor Ives, $2,500
Three Rivers Foundation: Irina Panko, $2,500
The Powell-Hodgkins Family Scholarship: Felicia Schall, Ryan Weatherly, $2,500
Elk River Rotary Scholarship: Emma Czech and Summer Hackenmueller, $2,000
Elk River Lions Scholarship: Garrett Harris, Bella Hillman, Tia Mitchell, and Irina Panko, $2,000
Russell G. Dick Memorial Scholarship: Hope Kirk, $2,000
Tim Mshomi Memorial ELL Scholarship: Amos Gborie, $2,000
Ramsey Lions Scholarship: Emma Loretz, Leah Lundeen, Aiden Paynter, and Kaitlyn Schlink, $1,500
ERHS Yearbook Scholarship: Catherine Bunker, Emma Harder, and Kolbi Vasseur, $1,500
Plaisted Companies Scholarship: Maverick Almich, $1,500
Gradient Technology Science and Engineering Scholarship: Brock Schmertman, $1,500
James P. Voight Scholarship: Kylie Jimenez, $1,000
The Connexus Energy Foundation Scholarship: Julia Rindy, $1,000
Chase Korte Peace Essay Scholarship: Lilly Lassek, $1,000
The Bank of Elk River Scholarship: Ella Anderson, Jordan Bauer, and Erin Gannon, $1,000
Three Rivers Foundation Scholarship: Emily Almanzar, Lilly Lassek, Alyson Miskowic, Bethany Timm, and Ella Wonser, $1,000
Great River Energy Scholarship: Lindsey Hanson, Garrett Harris, Kayden Harris, Hope Kirk, Ruby Olson, Makena Tritabaugh, $1,000
Dana Hunt Art Scholarship: Ella Ovall, $1,000
Elk River Fire & Ambulance - Jack Kreuser Memorial Scholarship: Emma Gangl and Julia Hanson, $1,000
Christopher Lange Memorial Scholarship: Grace Boswell and Mackenzie Weber, $1,000
Noelle M Anderson Scholarship: Bricyn Barziza, Lainie Carlson, Chloe Coffee, Isaac Kraft, and Harper Westgaard, $1,000
MHealth Fairview Northland Area Scholarship: Brock Schmertman, $1,000
Lyle Christensen Memorial Athletic Scholarship: Kayden Grassel and Abigail Rekstad, $1,000
Pursuit of Greatness Award: Mason Olafson, $1,000
The Dr. Westwater Memorial Scholarship for STEM Excellence, sponsored by Vireo Health: Margaret Krueger, Dylan Schuster, and Annika Wozney, $1,000
Kyle Badger Memorial Art Scholarship: Catherine Bunker and Summer Hackenmueller, $1,000
John & Jayne Dietz Alumni Scholarship: Andrew Foss and Kayden Grassel, $1,000
Sherry Donais Memorial Scholarship: Brock Schmertman, $1,000
DeGreef & Associates Dream Big in Small Business: Thomas Rebrovich, $1,000
Tricia Sanford Memorial Scholarship: Anna Riewe, $1,000
Autumn Hallow Memorial Scholarship: Cadence Martie, $1,000
SFC Jodi Walz Memorial Music Scholarship: Abigail Kohout, $1,000
