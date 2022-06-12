Elk River High School scholarships for $1,000 or more

Elk River High School

Cretex Co. in Memory of John H. Bailey: Kayden Grassel, $10,000 ($2,500/year for 4 years)

Thomas and Prudence Wilson Family Scholarship: Lindsey Redepenning, $7,500

The Powell-Hodgkins Family Scholarship: Alicia Ford, $5,000

First Bank of Elk River: “Just Do You” Scholarship: Taylor Ives, $2,500

Three Rivers Foundation: Irina Panko, $2,500

The Powell-Hodgkins Family Scholarship: Felicia Schall, Ryan Weatherly, $2,500

Elk River Rotary Scholarship: Emma Czech and Summer Hackenmueller, $2,000

Elk River Lions Scholarship: Garrett Harris, Bella Hillman, Tia Mitchell, and Irina Panko, $2,000

Russell G. Dick Memorial Scholarship: Hope Kirk, $2,000

Tim Mshomi Memorial ELL Scholarship: Amos Gborie, $2,000

Ramsey Lions Scholarship: Emma Loretz, Leah Lundeen, Aiden Paynter, and Kaitlyn Schlink, $1,500

ERHS Yearbook Scholarship: Catherine Bunker, Emma Harder, and Kolbi Vasseur, $1,500

Plaisted Companies Scholarship: Maverick Almich, $1,500

Gradient Technology Science and Engineering Scholarship: Brock Schmertman, $1,500

James P. Voight Scholarship: Kylie Jimenez, $1,000

The Connexus Energy Foundation Scholarship: Julia Rindy, $1,000

Chase Korte Peace Essay Scholarship: Lilly Lassek, $1,000

The Bank of Elk River Scholarship: Ella Anderson, Jordan Bauer, and Erin Gannon, $1,000

Three Rivers Foundation Scholarship: Emily Almanzar, Lilly Lassek, Alyson Miskowic, Bethany Timm, and Ella Wonser, $1,000

Great River Energy Scholarship: Lindsey Hanson, Garrett Harris, Kayden Harris, Hope Kirk, Ruby Olson, Makena Tritabaugh, $1,000

Dana Hunt Art Scholarship: Ella Ovall, $1,000

Elk River Fire & Ambulance - Jack Kreuser Memorial Scholarship: Emma Gangl and Julia Hanson, $1,000

Christopher Lange Memorial Scholarship: Grace Boswell and Mackenzie Weber, $1,000

Noelle M Anderson Scholarship: Bricyn Barziza, Lainie Carlson, Chloe Coffee, Isaac Kraft, and Harper Westgaard, $1,000

MHealth Fairview Northland Area Scholarship: Brock Schmertman, $1,000

Lyle Christensen Memorial Athletic Scholarship: Kayden Grassel and Abigail Rekstad, $1,000

Pursuit of Greatness Award: Mason Olafson, $1,000

The Dr. Westwater Memorial Scholarship for STEM Excellence, sponsored by Vireo Health: Margaret Krueger, Dylan Schuster, and Annika Wozney, $1,000

Kyle Badger Memorial Art Scholarship: Catherine Bunker and Summer Hackenmueller, $1,000

John & Jayne Dietz Alumni Scholarship: Andrew Foss and Kayden Grassel, $1,000

Sherry Donais Memorial Scholarship: Brock Schmertman, $1,000

DeGreef & Associates Dream Big in Small Business: Thomas Rebrovich, $1,000

Tricia Sanford Memorial Scholarship: Anna Riewe, $1,000

Autumn Hallow Memorial Scholarship: Cadence Martie, $1,000

SFC Jodi Walz Memorial Music Scholarship: Abigail Kohout, $1,000

Tags

Load comments