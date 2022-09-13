Elk River High School has 15 new staff

Front: Rebecca Barry-Young (business), Deborra Krebsbach (special education), Jackie Alderman (English).

Middle: Elise Bengston (administration), Ashley Cloutier (counseling), Jase Meyer (counseling), Kathleen Welch (special education), Amanda Jentink (world language), Emily Olson (social studies), Dwight Monson (social studies), Laura Olstad (special education) and Chad Johnson (special education).

Back: Mar Weimer (industrial technology) and Nathan Decker (special education). Not pictured: Ellen David (special education).

