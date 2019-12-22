Members of the Elk River High School choirs performed a Winter Choir Concert on Dec. 17 inside Zabee Theater at Elk River High School. Choral members performed Carol of the Halls, Set me as a Seal, Ad Astra, Valentine, California Dreamin’, One Voice, Take on Me, Hark the Herald Angels Sing, Light the Legend, Holiday Road and Night or Silence. The choir is directed by Lauren Hahn (below)

