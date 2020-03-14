Elk River has new code enforcement officer

by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
If there’s something strange in your neighborhood, like garbage collecting in your neighbor’s yard, a home with a roof that is falling apart or a lawn that appears to have been transformed into a used car lot because of dilapidated vehicles, who you gonna call? The code enforcement official, probably.
A code enforcement official responds to ordinance violations. The city has hired Elk River resident Timothy Trebesch to take on this position after the retirement of Dave Hetrick at the end of October 2019.
“He has demonstrated his ability to work with people to achieve results and in the role play exercise we held during the interviews, was firm yet understanding of fictional resident Joe Snuffy’s code enforcement concerns,” according to Elk River City Council documents.
Prior to the city, Trebesch spent most of his career in the private sector as a facilities manager and project manager. As a facilities manager, he completed commercial property inspections and managed maintenance and repairs. As a project manager, he said he mostly worked on construction management for commercial properties. Through these positions, he worked with municipalities on a number of projects, which often included inspections.
Trebesch, who has lived in Elk River for more than 10 years, said he decided to become a code enforcement official in order to have an impact and better the community.
“I enjoyed working with each municipality on my projects,” he said. “When this opportunity came available, I was excited to apply. Working for Elk River has given me a good work life balance and an opportunity to serve my community.”
Since he started, Trebesch said he has enjoyed exploring the neighborhoods around Elk River.
“There are several neighborhoods that I didn’t even know existed,” he said. “I also enjoy seeing some of the architecture; from older farm houses to some of the more modern houses being built.”
As a code enforcement official, Trebesch said his goals are to educate residents about the ordinances; promote “healthy, safe and high-quality neighborhoods”; and work with residents to resolve violations.
“We are not looking to send out citations and fines,” he said. “We understand that sometimes there are hardships and we can be flexible in certain circumstances. However, it’s up to you as the homeowner to communicate those circumstances with us so we can come to a solution together.”
If residents have questions, Trebesch said residents can contact the Code Enforcement Department through the city website or by phone at 763-635-2633.
Outside of work, Trebesch said he enjoys “anything outdoors” including backpacking, camping, hiking and fishing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.