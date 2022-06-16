She was a rodeo queen and breakaway roping champ before launching her own business
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Gretchen (Allison) Kirchmann was just a little girl when she first attended the Buffalo PRCA Championship Rodeo, but even at a young age it sparked a desire to one day be a rodeo queen and a rodeo competitor.
The Elk River native went on to not only fulfill those dreams, but eventually turned her love of all things rodeo into a career.
Kirchmann now lives in Omaha, Nebraska, and is the founder and CEO of Kirchmann Media Group.
She started the business in 2009 while living in Montana, when she was asked to be the marketing agency for a fair and rodeo.
Her business has now grown to include a variety of clients, including two rodeos in Minnesota — Buffalo and Hawley — as well as a variety of other entities such as the U.S. Coast Guard, Wrangler, Pendleton Whisky, Hutch Leather Works, Palmer’s Candies, Merrill Tractor Pull and Las Vegas Events, many of which dovetail nicely with the rodeo world.
Kirchmann said it will all come full circle later this month, when she is back in Buffalo where it all began. G.M. Western Enterprises and Kirchmann Media Group will produce the Buffalo PRCA Championship Rodeo, which runs from Thursday, June 23, to Saturday, June 25. It’s Minnesota’s oldest pro rodeo. For more information, go to www.buffalorodeo.com.
Breakaway roping champ, rodeo queen
Kirchmann grew up on a small hobby farm in Elk River. As a youth, she participated in 4-H, FFA and rodeo.
She bought her first pair of cowboy boots with money she earned babysitting and wore them proudly as a teenager.
“There were not many students walking the halls of Elk River High School wearing cowboy boots and Wranglers,” she said.
But the boots were more than window dressing: Kirchmann was a true cowgirl and competed with her horse, Beaver, in all the girls’ rodeo events as a teenager. Her forte was breakaway roping, and she won the reserve state championship in 1992. She also qualified for the National High School Rodeo finals.
In 1991, she was crowned the Minnesota High School Rodeo Queen. In 1995 she earned another crown as the Miss Hamel Rodeo Queen.
Kirchmann credits her high school English and speech teacher, Mrs. Lauzen, with working with her on presentation and delivery skills before she competed in rodeo queen pageants. She said Mrs. Lauzen also helped her fine-tune her writing style.
After graduating from Elk River High School in 1992, Kirchmann went to college on a National High School Rodeo scholarship at South Dakota State University in Brookings. But she said the cost of traveling to out-of-state competitions was too much for a college student to bear, so she ended her competitive rodeo career.
Kirchmann completed her bachelor’s degree from SDSU in communications and later did graduate course work through Kansas State University. She married and had two children.
Her late husband was a head strength and conditioning coach and his job took them to colleges across the country. With each move, she found her niche.
While in Nashville, Tennessee, Kirchmann worked as a journalist covering country music award shows, NCAA tournaments and community events. While working at the University of Idaho, she was part of the regional admissions team. And, in Montana, after volunteering to help with the Western Montana Fair and Missoula Stampede Rodeo she was asked to be the event’s marketing agency, a move that launched her business.
Kirchmann said she’s proud of the fact that she started her small business with no loans, just a tremendous work ethic.
She said she has a passion for producing wholesome events that give people an opportunity to escape the hardships of life for a bit.
In the years since its founding, Kirchmann Media Group has received 15 national communication awards.
Kirchmann’s work has been published in the “Montana Woman Magazine,” the “Pro Rodeo Sports News” and a variety of agricultural industry publications and newspapers across the Midwest, mostly covering pro rodeo.
Kirchmann has spoken several times at the International Association of Fairs and Festivals, has covered the Super Bowl of pro rodeo — the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — as a credentialed journalist for the past 12 years in Las Vegas and has worked with Las Vegas Events on the Cowboy Fanfest concept and creation.
In 2020 Kirchmann was recognized as a “Notable Lady of the West” at the World of Rodeo Reunion and Gold Card Gathering in Fort Worth, Texas.
Through it all, rodeo has been one constant in her life.
“I’ve been able to live all over the country,” she said. “The rodeo world is a really small world once you’re in it. So, it’s been fun to see these friendships develop.”
It’s also given her the satisfaction of seeing events grow and develop over time. Right out of college, for instance, she helped the Hugo, Minnesota, rodeo get up and running. Now the state rodeo finals are held there.
“It’s wonderful to plant these little seeds, and see them flourish,” she said.
Western marketplace will debut in Buffalo
One of the latest seeds Kirchmann is planting is Rodeo & Rhinestones, which will make its debut during the Buffalo PRCA Championship Rodeo. Kirchmann hopes it’s an idea that will take hold in other venues, too.
Rodeo & Rhinestones is being produced by Kirchmann and Greg McDonald, executive director of the Buffalo rodeo and owner of G.M. Western Enterprises.
Rodeo & Rhinestones is a western marketplace that will be held in the Buffalo Civic Center adjacent to the rodeo grounds from Wednesday, June 22, through Saturday, June 25. The event is free and open to the public from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Boutiques and western businesses from North Dakota, Montana, Iowa and Minnesota will be selling clothing, accessories, tooled leather goods, home furnishings, custom-made jewelry and rodeo apparel.
Rodeo & Rhinestones will showcase a Ladies Night Out on Tuesday, June 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. A limited number of advance tickets are available for $30 at www.buffalorodeo.com. The ticket includes admission for early shopping, cocktails, appetizers and a fashion show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.