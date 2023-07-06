Elk River freeway construction update

Hwy 169 lanes will shift through the work zone around July 13, after the bridge beams are set at School St.; however, motorists will notice little as Hwy 169 remains one lane in each direction between Main St. and 197th Ave. in Elk River. All current local access will remain open.
D3 - Hwy 169 Redefine - Elk River freeway: 2022-2024 construction
July project update
The landscape on 169 through Elk River is rapidly changing as 2023 freeway construction nears the half-way mark.
Crews set concrete bridge beams into place Wed, June 21, at the future Jackson/193rd Ave. interchange in Elk River. When complete and open in early November, Hwy 169 will span over the local streets. Photo by MnDOT
Work in progress
Concrete bridge beams were set into place June 21 at the future Jackson/193rd Ave. interchange. Crews have begun forming the bridge deck and will pour concrete the week of July 10. When complete Hwy 169 will span over the local street.
The concrete bridge abutments are complete at the future School St./Elk Hills Dr. interchange. Bridge beams will be set into place July 11–12 and the deck pour in early August. When complete the local street will go over Hwy 169.
Permanent concrete median barrier and curb/gutter work began June 26 on the south end of the work zone and will continue northward.
Retaining and support wall construction continues in full force.
Underground storm sewer and road grading continues at local street connections.
Paving operations began July 5 on the northbound lanes near School St. Photo by MnDOT
Lanes shifts
Hwy 169 lanes will shift through the work zone around July 13, after the bridge beams are set at School St.; however, motorists will notice little as Hwy 169 remains one lane in each direction between Main St. and 197th Ave. in Elk River. All current local access will remain open.
The lane shift will allow crews the opportunity to begin work on the southbound road, south of the pedestrian bridge, near School St. and continue work on the northbound road and bridge at Jackson/193rd Ave.
In late/mid-August, all traffic will shift onto the northbound side to complete southbound freeway construction.
Map of 169 Redefine work zone week of July 10 through mid-August. *Weather permitting and subject to change.
Navigating the work zone
Hwy 169 remains reduced to one-lane, each direction, 24-7, between Main St. and 197th Ave.
Jackson Ave. and 193rd Ave. closed to/from Hwy 169
School St. and Elk Hills Dr. closed to/from Hwy 169
Elk River open
Local access will be open and maintained to those who work, visit, or live along Hwy 169 in Elk River; however, expect changes and seek alternate routes to avoid delays.
Motorists
Hwy 169 will be open at Hwy 10, Main St. and the 197th Ave. interchange
Temporary access open along the corridor:
SB Hwy 169 from Holt St.
SB Hwy 169 to/from Freeport St.
NB Hwy 169 to/from Zane Ave.
NB Hwy 169 to Fifth St.
NB Hwy 169 to/from Evans St.
Added to assist with side street traffic flow:
Signal at Gates Ave. and Main St.
Compact roundabout on Evans St.
For the safety of Elk River residents, follow posted signs and avoid cutting through local neighborhoods
Pedestrians
Hwy 169 crossings available at the signalized intersection at Main St., the pedestrian bridge north of School St./Elk Hills Dr. and the 197th Ave. bridge
Consider these tips
Expect changes and give yourself extra time. Try to travel outside of rush hour times.
Cabin and vacation travelers who normally take Hwy 169 should consider using another route
Overhead view of the work zone looking south west at 193rd Ave. in June. Photo by City of Elk River
More about this 169 Redefine project
When the freeway is complete in 2024, the project will improve traffic flow, increase capacity and reduce bottle necks, and improve motorist and pedestrian safety along three miles of Hwy 169 in Elk River, Sherburne County.
