Special celebration paired with annual open house for kids and families
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Fire Department is hosting a grand opening of Fire Station No. 3, located at 9921 191st Ave. NW, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
It is being paired with the department’s annual open house that brings out children and families alike.
There will be fire truck rides, vehicle extrications, vehicle fires, kitchen fire demos, blood pressure checks, technical rescue demonstrations and food from the Flaming Bowl Food Truck. The Elk River Police will be there to create child IDs. The Minnesota State Patrol will be there, too.
But the star of the show, of course, will be the new fire hall on the east side of town.
The 17,500-square-foot facility was constructed with firefighter safety, training and an eye toward being around for many decades to come, according to Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson.
“We wanted to build it right so it’s set for 80 to 100 years, so that’s what we did,” he said.
Also important to Dickinson were the large window panes on the front and back of the station that allow people to see the engines when they drive by.
“I don’t like fire stations that have four walls and block everybody out,” he said. “You (the public) should be able to drive by at night and say, ‘Those are my fire trucks and they’re ready to go.’”
The future, safety in mind during design
The facility was designed with the future in mind. It includes offices that could be converted into sleeping quarters for the day the city of Elk River decides to have a full-time crew stationed at the fire hall.
The facility was also designed with current day firefighters in mind.
The fire station has been built with a system that will allow firefighters to return from a fire scene and safely shed their gear, wash off and put on clean clothes to return home as they work their way through a hot zone, warm zone and cold zone that’s safe.
“Line-of-duty deaths are higher for cancer than building collapse, heart attacks or anything else,” Dickinson said. “Cancer is killing firefighters.”
Contaminants (as well as diesel fumes) will get sucked out of the building with negative air pressure. Firefighters will be able to wash off with the help of a steam room and showers. The steam room will allow firefighters to sweat out the soot that gets on their skin, and be able to wash it off. The tile room will then be able to be hosed down for safety as opposed to a sauna that would harbor the carcinogens.
The station also has a full size kitchen so when firefighters are doing daylong training events they can make food.
“Fire departments are well known for cooking,” Dickinson said.
There’s also space to decompress after a serious run.
“When we remodeled Fire Station 2 our firefighters didn’t even have a bathroom to use. Now, they’ll have bathrooms, lockers with their clothes and a washer and dryer room.”
Under Dickinson’s leadership, the department has also put an increased amount of energy into mental, physical and spiritual health. They have even added a chaplain, someone who is not a firefighter but someone firefighters can go to talk to if need be.
Station doubles as training facility
Fire Station No. 3 also doubles as a training facility. Dickinson said it has become harder and harder to acquire homes to do training, so the department set out to incorporate as much training as possible.
The station includes a four-story training tower to practice firehose maneuvers as if it were an apartment building.
“We’ll use theater smoke for training, and then we can do search and rescue to simulate an apartment fire,” he said.
They will also be able to do confined space rescues, repelling, ladder bails, self-rescue and more.
Elk River looked to the Fridley fire station, which has a similar tower, when planning its station.
There’s also a command room with IT equipment that will allow the firefighters to keep an eye on everyone and control the use of smoke.
After they’re all done, the rooms and tower are completely soaked down and cleaned. What’s more is the training can be done year round.
The new station also comes with extra equipment storage space, a workshop for working on equipment like chainsaws and breathing apparatus.
