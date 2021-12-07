The Elk River Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at D and S Sales, 13211 Highway 10,  tonight (Dec. 7) after responding to a report of smoke and flames being seen from outside the business.

Crews from Elk River were joined by Big Lake crews as they worked to knock flames down. The call came in between 7 and 8 p.m. Crews cleared the scene at 10:24 p.m.

The Star News will update this story as more information becomes available.

