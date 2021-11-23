The Elk River Fire Department’s annual Fill a Fire Truck toy drive has started.
Firefighters and their families are on a mission to ensure that children and at-risk youth in the area have at least one gift under the Christmas tree this year.
They are collecting new, unwrapped gifts for youth, including everything from dolls, movies, board games, sports equipment and arts and crafts. Donations for older youth and teens can often be gift cards for Visa and Amazon, gas cards in addition to toiletries, perfume and cologne.
Cash and checks will be accepted. Checks should be made payable to the Elk River Fire Foundation.
Donations will be accepted through Dec. 12 at the following locations:
•Elk River City Hall, 13065 Orono Parkway (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
•AEGIR Brewing, 19050 Industrial Blvd NW, Elk River, MN 55330
•Elk River Lutheran Church, 729 Main Street
•Furniture and Things, 15612 Jarvis Street
•Kemper Drug and Gifts, 323 Jackson Avenue
•Replenish Nutrition, 19263 Evans Street
•Snap Fitness/Fuse Fitness Coaching, 19022 Freeport Avenue
•Zylstra Harley Davidson, 19600 Evans Street
•101 Market, 8890 Quantrelle Avenue NE, Otsego
