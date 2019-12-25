Elk River Mayor John Dietz on Oct. 21 recognized the promotions of three lieutenants within the Elk River Fire Department to the position of captain.

Lieutenants Joe Evenson, Joe Libor Sr.,  and Mark Lees have been promoted  to provide leadership, mentoring and officer development to the rank and file of the department.

Such ceremonies always draw a crowd of family members and the Elk River Fire Department family.

Load comments