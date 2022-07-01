Plan is to have 20 firefighters for each fire station, including the third one about to come online
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The call to fire service manifests itself in many ways, and the challenge facing Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson and his department is to figure out how to ignite a fire under anyone who has ever dreamed of, seriously considered or trained to be a firefighter.
He’s about to open a third fire station, and the department needs to beef up its crew from 45 firefighters to 60. He’d be closer to that strength if he wasn’t losing firefighters to retirement and that will continue for several years.
“Times have changed,” Dickinson said. “Thirty years ago most people worked and lived in town. As they were working and living, it was easier for them to volunteer and be a part of something like this and give back to the community. Now, the majority of people don’t work in town, so their availability (is less) and their time they do have is really valuable.”
But what about all the little boys and girls who dream of becoming firefighters? The dream often fades, but for some it never does or it rekindles later in life.
The Elk River Fire Department is doing its best to fan these flames in the midst of its most aggressive hiring effort to date to find both new recruits and those with experience in the fire service who may be looking for a way to give back to their community.
Prospective firefighters need to be nine minutes or less away from the fire hall.
As the Miske Meadows housing development near Twin Lakes Elementary School has filled in, the need for a fire station on the east side has become increasingly apparent as even more developments are being queued up. The Highway 169 freeway conversion project sped things along.
Fire Station No. 3, 9921 191st Avenue NW, is nearing completion and it is expected to open as early as this month.
Fire Station No. 1, near downtown Elk River at 415 Jackson Ave., has never had a problem finding firefighters, even when the requirement was eight minutes or less. However, Elk River Fire Station No. 2, on the west side of town at 13073 Orono Parkway, has had a tougher time producing firefighters who live nearby. It can pull from Big Lake Township, but it is hemmed in by the Mississippi River somewhat.
More than a handful of new recruits from the Miske Meadows neighborhood have already been found and trained. The station not only draws from Elk River, but also Nowthen and Ramsey.
Keith Koshiol, a 37-year-old who lives in Ramsey on the border of Elk River and Ramsey, is an example of the broader drawing card. He and his wife have three children ages 3 to 9, including two who attend Andover Elementary School. The St. Stephen native dreamed of being a firefighter as a boy, but the dream had faded into the background by the time he graduated from nearby Sartell High School.
Still, stories he had heard from the high school football coach, who was the father of a good friend of his and the fire chief in town, stuck with him in the back of his mind.
As an adult, he’s worked in the construction and welding trades over the years, and has completed schooling for mechanical design. He has worked way up north, and down in the Twin Cities with Caterpillar in Brooklyn Park. Now, he works for Graco in Rogers.
He likes his job, but the husband and father of three girls wants more out of life.
“Ever since I have been working, I haven’t had that 100 percent fulfillment in my career,” he told the Star News at a recent interview inside Fire Station No. 3. “I’ve been looking for something just a little more community service (oriented) so that’s when I started looking at the fire department.”
He joined the Elk River Fire Academy last November without any knowledge of the third fire station coming about.
“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “A lot of hands on. The training was great.”
One of the highlights for him, he said, were the two live burns they took part in as part of their training.
“Those were a lot of fun,” Koshiol said.
Admittedly, the toughest part about the academy was the amount of time it took up.
“For me personally, being married and having kids, it was a big time commitment,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s unbearable, but it’s a time commitment.”
Graduating from the academy was super rewarding, he said.
“That was a really good feeling because you build a lot of camaraderie,” he said. “It felt really good to graduate and accomplish that all together.”
The recruits for the most recently completed academy came from Elk River, Zimmerman, Albertville and Monticello.
They have come from farther away, and the ages have ranged from as young as 18 to as old as mid-50s. There are no age limitations, but candidates must be healthy and fit to be considered.
The Elk River Fire Department paid for its recruits to go through the academy, something that Koshoil appreciated.
“That was a big bonus,” Koshiol said. “The other departments didn’t do that.”
Changes have also been made to the pay structure in Elk River from a flat fee to a tiered system with increases for cost-of-living increases. There’s even a system for vacation days, Koshoil said.
The Elk River Fire Department’s paid on-call volunteer fire department crew, however, does not operate like Minneapolis and St. Paul.
They get paid
per call and not to sit at the ready at a fire station. Elk River firefighters do, however, earn a pension. The relief association Elk River firefighters are a part of currently pays out $8,850 for every year of service with the potential for increases. A firefighter becomes 40% vested after five years, and fully vested after 20 years.
“You’re not just walking away with a handshake,” said Lieutenant Trent Collins. “That’s something you could invest or use (when you retire).”
Dickinson said it’s “a step above any volunteer opportunities.”
Firefighters, however, typically don’t do it for the pay.
“This can be really rewarding,” Dickinson said. “You have an opportunity to serve your community and the people you see on a daily basis whether it’s at your kids’ sporting events, or the school or the grocery store. We still have that small-town feel.
“To know that if they need your help in the event of a fire, car accident, natural gas leak, or whatever it may be, you’re going to be there to help them.”
The department is focused on providing firefighters with the best equipment and the best gear with the safest environment and top quality training, Dickinson said.
“The biggest thing is we want them to be safe and we want them to be well prepared,” the chief added. “And we’ve added health and wellness (initiatives) at each station. There’s just not much we can do about the time.”
Koshiol said he has appreciated the focus on safety.
“You can be in a hazardous environment, but you’re just fine,” he said. “You have all the gear you need. It’s really cool.”
Dickinson always tells people that being a firefighter gives people a chance to do things the majority of the population will never be able to see or do.
Koshiol said riding back into town on the ladder truck after a recent training event, he experienced one of those moments. It brought him back to his childhood.
The crew parked the engine by the farmers market and children came running.
“All the kids lined up,” he said. “It reminded me of when you’re a little kid you’re playing Ninja, or firefighter or all those other really cool jobs. You get to do all different kinds of things with your imagination. The fire department kind of brings that to life and reality. Rope rescue, spraying the fire hose, putting the fire out, cutting cars with (the jaws of life).”
“Like superheroes,” Dickinson said, smiling.
“Yeah,” Koshiol responded. “The pager is kind of like your bat signal.”
They chuckled.
The Elk River Fire Department responded to nearly 600 calls for service, and this does not include medicals for which a separate ambulance service responds.
Dickinson felt his call to emergency services on a rainy night on his way from Duluth where he studied business and psychology. He did not have a desire to follow in the footsteps of his father, Tom Dickinson, who strung together 40 years as a firefighter, including 15 as the chief of the Minneapolis Fire Department to become the second-longest-serving fire chief there before retiring in 1998.
Dickinson witnessed a motorcyclist wipe out on that fateful night and he instinctively stopped and rendered aid in a day and age long before cell phones. He was the first one on scene.
“The whole experience of helping this individual who was literally dying in front of me made a huge impact on me,” Dickinson said. “The things he was telling me. It had a huge impact on me. I thought, ‘I need to help people.’ Bad things happen to people and I want to be there to help them.”
He became a certified emergency technician in 1995, and he became a firefighter with the St. Paul Fire Department in 2000. He became the Elk River fire chief in 2018.
Now he wants to find all the people in the Elk River area who want to help people through the fire service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.