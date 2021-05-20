Ground was broken on Fire Station No. 3 on May 17 at 9821 191st Avenue NW near Twin Lakes Elementary School. The building will be equipped with apparatus bays, a training tower, classroom, dining and kitchen spaces, offices, showers, a physical training room, as well as a tornado shelter. Project partners include Elk River City Government, Terra Construction, BKV Group and the Elk River Area School District.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments