Ground was broken on Fire Station No. 3 on May 17 at 9821 191st Avenue NW near Twin Lakes Elementary School. The building will be equipped with apparatus bays, a training tower, classroom, dining and kitchen spaces, offices, showers, a physical training room, as well as a tornado shelter. Project partners include Elk River City Government, Terra Construction, BKV Group and the Elk River Area School District.
Elk River Fire Department: Here we come, east side
