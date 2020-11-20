The Elk River Fire Department’s annual Fill a Fire Truck toy drive has started.

Fire officials said they know this year has been especially tough on many families and we hope we can count on you to help make the holiday season a bit brighter for local families in need.

The fire department will collect everything from dolls, movies, board games, sports equipment and arts and crafts. Donations for older youth and teens can often be gift cards for Visa and Amazon, gas cards in addition to toiletries, perfume/cologne.

Cash and checks will not be accepted.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 13 at the following locations:

•ERFD Station No. 2, 13073 Orono Parkway (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

•AEGIR Brewing, 707 Main Street

•Takeoff Nutrition, 586 Dodge Avenue

•Furniture and Things, 15612 Jarvis Street

•Kemper Drug and Gifts, 323 Jackson Avneu

•101 Market, 8890 Quantrelle Avenue NE, Otsego

