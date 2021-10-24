The Elk River Fire Department took a giant step toward becoming a department with three fire stations.
The Elk River City Council approved the hiring of 14 on-call firefighters effective Nov. 4. They are Conor Allen, Dean Anderson, Colin Hulinsky, David Johnson, Benjamin Jongewaard, Keith Koshial, Cameron L’Heureux, Gabrielle Luoma, Justing Moehle, Kassie Nelson, Matthew Pooler, Kristin Prescott, Ashley Sanders and Maxx VanKrevelen.
The department went to market in June after the council passed a resolution to increase the staffing level to 60 to begin training firefighters for Station No. 3. After hiring these 14 candidates, the department will have 51 on-call firefighters.
Lauren Wipper, the city’s human resources manager, reported the city received 28 applications and reviewed each for response time requirements. Following, each completed a firefighter agility test, background check, and physical and psychological assessment. Fourteen were recommended for approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.