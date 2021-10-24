The Elk River Fire Department took a giant step toward becoming a department with three fire stations.

The Elk River City Council approved the hiring of 14 on-call firefighters effective Nov. 4. They are Conor Allen, Dean Anderson, Colin Hulinsky, David Johnson, Benjamin Jongewaard, Keith Koshial, Cameron L’Heureux, Gabrielle Luoma, Justing Moehle, Kassie Nelson, Matthew Pooler, Kristin Prescott, Ashley Sanders and Maxx VanKrevelen.

The department went to market in June after the council passed a resolution to increase the staffing level to 60 to begin training firefighters for Station No. 3. After hiring these 14 candidates, the department will have 51 on-call firefighters.

Lauren Wipper, the city’s human resources manager, reported the city received 28 applications and reviewed each for response time requirements. Following, each completed a firefighter agility test, background check, and physical and psychological assessment. Fourteen were recommended for approval.

Load comments