by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
The Elk River Fire Department is moving forward to purchase an aerial ladder fire truck.
The current aerial ladder truck for the Elk River Fire Department was purchased in 1989 and went into service in 1990 with a refurbishment in 2014, Fire Chief Mark Dickinson said during a work session on July 18.
Current recommendations are that anything built prior to 1991 doesn’t have current safety features. Dickinson said the fire department uses the equipment on a daily basis to respond to fires and reach higher areas safely for fires and rescues.
A new aerial ladder truck would cost $1.6 million to $1.7 million and the department would receive it in about two years. The city would be required to pay a down payment, which is normally about 25%, and then the full payment when the truck is received. The equipment is expected to last about 30 years.
The Elk River City Council approved the fire department starting to work on the specifications for the truck and starting the design process with the manufacturer. Once complete, the council would be presented with the purchase agreement for approval.
The manufacturer will be raising costs by 6.5% in November and an additional 3% in January.
To avoid those increases, the purchase agreement would need to be finalized by Nov. 1.
Mayor John Dietz said the council did not need to decide at the Aug. 15 meeting where the money would come from. At the previous work session, council members asked staff to look into using American Rescue Plan Act funds for the truck. ARPA provides funds intended to help mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once the new truck is in use, the current aerial truck would be retired and put up for auction.
In other action at the Aug. 15 meeting, the council:
• Approved a final plat and development agreement for Pullar Prairie. The council approved a preliminary plat in November 2021. The plat consists of 14 lots, 13 of which would be buildable and one of which would include an existing house, and is located next to the Elk River Sportsman’s Club. One of the concerns with the development was the sound from the club – the loudest allowable level for residential is 63 dBA. A sound study showed the loudest level measured at the property line was 61 dBA.
• Approved a temporary on-sale liquor license for the Church of St. Andrew for an event on Sept. 18. The area with alcohol will be enclosed by a fence with a secured, controlled access and wristbands will be required for those 21 years old or older.
• Continued a public hearing for a simple plat for the Beaudry Elk River addition. The developers are working on the wetland approval and review process. The item was continued until Sept. 6.
• Approved the installation of a force main valve at Highway 169. City staff identified the need to install valves on three force mains that feed the Highway 169 lift station. According to council documents, it’s a priority since there’s a need to isolate the line in 2023 for planned modifications as part of the 169 Redefine project. There’s only one manufacturer of the valve and few companies can complete the installation. The cost for one valve installation is $50,930 and will come from the trunk utility fund. The other two force main valves will be added to the comprehensive improvement plan to complete next year.
• Approved a development agreement for the Villas at Fillmore. The development would consist of 43 lots and three outlots on 18 acres. The homes would be laid out along two through streets and one cul-de-sac with access from Fillmore Street. Each home will have driveway access to public streets. At previous meetings, the Park and Recreation Commission recommended full park dedication fees for the project, which would be used to construct a trail.
Marly Glines, with the Riverside Development Company, requested that the trail be extended a bit longer to the north and south to connect to other trails. The Planning Commission recommended extending the trails and there would be a reduced park dedication rate.
•Approved a conditional use permit for a private kennel. The property is on the west side of town, near the border with Big Lake Township. The property owner was helping a family member and ended up adopting a fourth dog, which requires a CUP. The dogs are typically kept in the home and there is an in-ground electric fence and no outdoor kennels.
