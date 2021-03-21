The Public Art Subcommittee, a group which works under the Elk River Economic Development Authority, will seek grants to close a $5,000 gap needed to complete a public art initiative.
The Slip Stream Public Art Initiative is a $20,000 project. The Central Minnesota Arts Board (CMAB) Project got things rolling with a grant for $4,125. The EDA has also allocated $10,000 to the project, and now the city is fundraising for the rest.
The project is a collaborative effort with the city, the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce, Granite Shores, the Elk River Area School District, the Great River Regional Library and Energy City, according to Colleen Eddy, an economic development specialist for the city of Elk River.
The subcommittee working in the background on the project met on March 8 to discuss potential funding sources. The subcommittee discussed various organizations to reach out to and directed staff to draft a letter on their behalf, which will be sent to local organizations that offer grants for a variety of measures.
“We’re reaching out to the public to see if they want to partner,” said EDA Member Jennifer Wagner, who also serves on the Elk River City Council, during an update to the EDA.
She said she also plans to present the project to the Downtown Elk River Business Association at its next regular meeting.
