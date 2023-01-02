Elk River Eagles Club burglary on Dec. 23 being investigated

Elk River Police are investigating a burglary at the Elk River Eagles Club, 824 Railroad Drive. They responded to an alarm at 8:40 a.m. on Dec. 23. The suspect or suspects were gone when officers arrived. An unsecured door was located on the north side of the business. During a search of the business they were alerted to a burglary that had occurred, the initial report stated. Gacke said the case is under investigation.

Fire that started in garage being investigated

Tags

Load comments