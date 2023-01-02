Elk River Eagles Club burglary on Dec. 23 being investigated

Elk River Police are investigating a burglary at the Elk River Eagles Club, 824 Railroad Drive. They responded to an alarm at 8:40 a.m. on Dec. 23. The suspect or suspects were gone when officers arrived. An unsecured door was located on the north side of the business. During a search of the business they were alerted to a burglary that had occurred, the initial report stated. Gacke said the case is under investigation.
Fire that started in garage being investigated
Elk River Police and Fire responded to a Dec. 22 report of an electrical fire in a garage in the 18900 block of Jackson Street, according to Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke.
The call came in at 6:14 a.m. last Thursday. Upon arrival, Elk River Police found that the fire had already been extinguished; however, smoke was still coming from the garage.
Elk River Fire also responded and investigated.
Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson said the fire had smoldered for a few days as evidenced by significant damage to some of the studs and joists. The damage was held to the garage with only slight extension to the kitchen, Dickinson said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Dickinson said.
The owner of the home is a 24-year-old Elk River man, and the complainant was a 23-year-old Elk River woman, according to the Elk River Police report.
Boy, 16, cited for controlled substance
A 16-year-old Elk River boy was cited Dec. 27 for controlled substance use after being spotted by an officer possibly violating the city’s curfew ordinance in the 600 block of Proctor Avenue.
The juvenile was initially uncooperative but later provided a small amount of a green leafy substance from his jacket pocket. A parent arrived on scene and was present when the officer issued the citation.
St. Francis man cited for possession
A 20-year-old St. Francis man was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle on the afternoon of Dec. 25.
He was stopped after failing to obey a stop sign at Sixth Street and Jackson Avenue. The officer smelled a very strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. A search led to finding two baggies of a green leafy substance in a bag in the trunk.
Elk River boy, 15, investigated for harassment
A 15-year-old Elk River boy is being investigated for harassment after he reportedly urged a 14-year-old Zimmerman boy to post on social media that he would rape a girl.
Elk River Police were contacted by school officials at Elk River High School about the matter on Dec. 21. The victim of the harassing communications said he was sent Snap Chat messages that reportedly included threats that if he did not do this the person would post defamatory pictures of the boy.
The male victim advised he did not wish to follow through. The investigation is ongoing, Gacke reported.
