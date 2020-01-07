Stanley and Marcia Juenemann, of Elk River, arrived at lottery headquarters in Roseville with their single-line quick-pick ticket in hand that matched the first five winning numbers drawn on Dec. 21 to win Powerball’s $1 million second-tier prize.
Market Place Express, 16777 Marketplace Drive, in Big Lake sold the Juenemann’s $1 million winning ticket, earning the business a $5,000 bonus.
Meanwhile, another local winner claimed a prize on Jan. 2.
Elk River resident Brian Eggert won $200,000 by playing the $200,000 Money Maker scratch game. BP Amoco, located at 19696 Evans St. in Elk River, will receive a $1,000 bonus.
