by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
At a work session on March 20, the Elk River City Council reviewed a concept for a nine-unit residential subdivision on Highway 10 and discussed closing streets downtown for the annual Halloween trick-or-treat event.
The residential subdivision concept from BK Land Development included nine units, with each unit being a villa-style, single-family home with driveway access to the street. The subdivision would be along Lake Orono and maintained by a homeowners association.
Land use and zoning designations don’t support a proposed residential use, so the applicant would be looking for a Comprehensive Plan amendment and rezoning as well. The area is currently zoned as commercial.
“I’m good with it,” Council Member Jennifer Wagner said. “If anything, I can’t really ever see this being a commercial business. I think it would be difficult for it to be a successful commercial business.”
Council Member Mike Beyer said he had imagined the space as a restaurant.
“I don’t think that’s appealing to anybody, so that’s why it’s still sitting there,” Beyer said. He also mentioned that the space was important, as people going in and out of Elk River will see whatever is there.
The council members were supportive of the project. The council had reviewed a concept on the same property last spring for three apartment buildings and were not supportive of that proposal.
At the work session, the council also discussed the downtown trick-or-treat event, where children trick-or-treat at Elk River businesses. According to council documents, staff are requesting the downtown streets be closed for the event due to safety concerns.
The popularity of the event has grown, with more than 5,000 people attending last year. The event is not a city event, but the city participates. In the past, the city hosted Spooktacular and then participated in Trick or Treat Downtown, but has not put on Spooktacular in the last few years.
Staff said it didn’t make sense to bring back Spooktacular, as the cost put into the event didn’t match the audience reached.
The cost to close the downtown streets would be $2,873, which would be paid from the recreation special event contractual budget.
Council supported the proposal to close the streets for Trick or Treat Downtown.
No Mow May request sent to city does not generate council interest
At the work session, the council also discussed No Mow May.
The discussion came after the council received a letter requesting that the city adopt a resolution for No Mow May.
No Mow May is an initiative to encourage people to not mow their lawns, so spring flowers and weeds are able to bloom and support pollinators. According to the University of Minnesota Bee Lab, bees are coming out of hibernation in May and need flowers to feed themselves.
The city would have had to adopt an amendment to the nuisance ordinance regarding lawn height. Council was generally not supportive of this proposal, saying that the weeds from lawns of those doing No Mow May would annoy their neighbors, though they said they would be more supportive of it if people in the community requested it.
Staff said those doing No Mow May properly would likely still be within the ordinance limits.
