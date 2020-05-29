Elk River Council makes it easier for businesses to expand outdoor dining; Sherburne County creates Outdoor Capacity Relief Fund

by Jim Boyle
Editor
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Elk River restaurants hoping to open on Monday for outdoor dining have found a partner in local units of government.
The Elk River City Council met in a special session on Thursday, May 28 to pass a resolution giving city staff the ability to approve outdoor dining expansions without first coming to the council for approval.
“The resolution would give staff authority to approve these patio expansions with ratification by the council later,” Planning Manager Zack Carlton stated in a memo to the council. “This would allow for businesses to open quickly to start capturing revenue.”
Sherburne County announced on Friday, May 29 it has established a relief fund to help business cover costs to expand capacity while complying with public safety rules and best practices. The charitable effort has been designed to encourage economic vitality in one of the hardest-hit sectors in our region, while reemploying as many workers as possible, according to a press release from Dave Unze, the county’s communications director.
Qualifying businesses are eligible for up to $1,000 a month in reimbursement for rental costs incurred for tent, canopy and patio equipment such as tables and chairs. The County is partnering with the Elk River-based Three Rivers Community Foundation and the Little Falls-based Initiative Foundation to provide the relief grants for local hospitality businesses.
“I am pleased that Sherburne County and the Initiative Foundation have partnered together to provide these local businesses with a bit of help during these extremely tough times,” said Commissioner Chair Felix Schmiesing. “It just makes sense to assist our local restaurants and pubs with some of the costs to rent tents, tables and chairs, so that they might be able to quickly and safely open back up.”
Elk River has a number of restaurants working on plans to provide outdoor dining, including several in downtown Elk River where the city has control over the parking lots the businesses would like to push into.
Restaurants can serve up to 50 patrons at a time outdoor under the newest phase of the Stay Safe Minnesota effort, but none of the local operators have said they want to expand that much.
Pompeii Pizzeria and the Olde Main Eatery are looking to provide outdoor dining and an initial drawing was presented to the council on what that might look like.
Eating establishments along Main Street have also been in talks with the city about their needs. Several drawings were presented to the council showing different sizes of patios. The Sunshine Depot, Aegir Brewery and Daddy-Os have a smaller parking lot behind their businesses, but they still don’t think they will need all of the space and believe some parking stalls could remain.
Council members discussed whether the parking lot, other than the handicap parking at Elk River Lutheran should be closed off. They decided after some discussion Thursday that it would be fine to take patio requests as they come and make a decision on whether to close off the parking lot at a later date.
One council member suggested the city could close it off and use some of the parking lot space to place some picnic tables for families who might like to bring some of their own food and picnic while overlooking the river.
Council Member Nate Ovall said with all the events being canceled people might like the elevated view of the river and the breeze coming off the water. The convenience and proximity to the river could be a draw for people.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner said she liked the idea, but a few red flags popped into her head including concern over who would be responsible for cleaning the tables between uses and what would be done with the garbage.
After some discussion, city council members pulled back on that dialogue, noting the spirit of the resolution was to help the businesses expand patios.
Fred McCoy, of McCoys Pub, was asked by staff if he wanted to explore using the sidewalk in front of his bar, and he said he plans to make use of his back deck patio that seats 30 people.
Broadway Bar, Sammy’s Pizza and the Elk River American Legion are among the other restaurants considering expanded patios that would make use of private parking lots. One of them is considering a tent, which would require an inspection for approval.
These businesses have been shut down since March 13 other than curbside options that have become popular, which is certainly not enough to sustain the restaurants.
Elk River earlier passed a resolution calling for Gov. Tim Walz to retract his order that closes these businesses. Other communities have considered more sharply worded resolutions.
The Otsego City Council passed a resolution that stayed away from addressing the governor’s orders. They passed a resolution asking their residents to support local businesses and freeing the administration to approve permits for patio resolutions for businesses like Boondox Bar and Grill and Rockwoods.
Restaurants have lots to consider, and the cost of adding on to patios poses additional challenges to revenue-strapped businesses.
Sherburne County restaurants have an added option to consider with the relief fund that has been created. A Give MN page has been created to raise money for the relief fund. More than $10,000 has been raised so far.
“We are faced with a unique challenge; we must find ways to help Main Street, without making them jeopardize their state licenses, without making them a target for punitive state fines and without putting undue burden on the rest of our taxpayers,” said Commissioner Tim Dolan. “This program is a step in the right direction. It allows us all to contribute together, leveraging our partnerships while giving our pubs and restaurants one more tool in their fight for survival.”
Dolan said he wants Sherburne County businesses to know that the county board is listening.
“The majority of your Commissioners are small business owners ourselves,” he said. “We get it. We feel it. We hear you. These businesses are the first to step up when we need them; supporting youth activities, hosting fundraisers and charity events, feeding first-responders during a crisis, or helping provide for families struggling to make ends meet. Our hospitality businesses always step-up. Now it’s our turn to be there for them, because that’s what successful communities do.”
Schmiesing said commissioners realize this program does not address all of the economic issues facing these establishments, but its a show of support and commitment.
Corporate-owned restaurants are not eligible for this program. Ineligible rental expenses that will not be reimbursed by this fund are food and beverage costs, cooking equipment, personnel expenses and taxes. All rentals and purchases require a receipt in order to qualify for reimbursement.
The program will be available starting at noon on June 1. Grants will be dispersed on a first-come, first-served basis and are retroactive to May 20. Receipts must be provided before grants can be dispersed. The following application link will be active starting at noon on June 1:
The program will be available starting at noon on June 1. Grants will be dispersed on a first-come, first-served basis and are retroactive to May 20. Receipts must be provided before grants can be dispersed. The following application link will be active starting at noon on June 1:
https://tinyurl.com/SherburneHospitality
To support this relief fund with a tax-deductible donation, visit https://www.givemn.org/story/SherburneHospitality
Please contact Dan Weber at dan.weber@co.sherburne.mn.us or 763-765-3007 with any questions regarding the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.