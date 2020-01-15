City Council thinking of unloading property where former Elk River Library-turned senior activity center sits once multipurpose facility with arenas opens
by Kurt Nesbitt
Contributing Writer
After bouncing a few ideas around, Elk River City Council members gave some direction to city staff Jan. 6 to begin talking to real estate brokers and Elk River Area School District officials about the old Elk River Activity Center.
The center remains open and will stay that way until the dedicated space in the city’s new multipurpose facility opens, which, city documents said, is supposed to open by the end of 2020.
The center, which is located in the former Elk River Public Library on Proctor Avenue, was the subject of discussion and debate as city officials were looking to gather ideas for what became the Active Elk River initiative. City leaders decided to replace the Proctor Avenue location with dedicated space in Elk River’s new multipurpose facility, which is under construction.
City documents said council members asked in 2019 that the disposition of the center be a work session item.
Council members were presented with a list of things to consider at its Jan. 6 work session that were spelled out in meeting in a staff memo prepared by Michael Hecker, the director of parks and recreation.
They included:
•Market the property for sale.
•Consider the type of use for the property.
•Consider a zone change.
•Consider another land swap with the Elk River Areas School District to gain more parking space at the new facility.
•Consider another government use/rehabilitation.
Hecker’s memo also noted the former library-turned activity center is valued at $1.5 million and is tax-exempt under its current use.
City staff were looking for direction about a property appraisal and to begin the conversation about the future of the facility.
Council member Nate Ovall felt the city should get an appraisal, and council members Garrett Christianson and Matt Westgaard agreed with him.
Mayor John Dietz saw no point in the city keeping the building, since it has no use for the building and because the building needs too much upkeep.
Council members agreed talking to the school district would be worthwhile. Concern was expressed about the traffic on Proctor Avenue and about the property becoming a parking lot. It was suggested the property might be most attractive to housing developers.
At the end of the discussion, consensus was to pursue a sale.
City Administrator Cal Portner said in an e-mail to the Star News Tuesday that he will bring the item back to the council for further direction in a month. He said he expects council members will spend time thinking about the property and have a more developed discussion in February.
