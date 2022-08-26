by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
At a work session on Aug. 15, the Elk River City Council considered a moratorium related to the sale of products with THC in response to the Minnesota Legislature legalizing edibles with hemp-derived THC earlier this year.
THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is a psychoactive substance found in marijuana and hemp that makes a person feel “high.” As part of the bill, products containing THC must be limited to five milligrams per serving and 50 milligrams per package. They also cannot be sold to anyone younger than 21 years old.
At the meeting, city staff and council members discussed the possibility of a one-year moratorium. City staff said the moratorium would give the city time to come up with regulations similar to tobacco and licensing requirements, or for the League of Minnesota Cities or Legislature to come up with guidelines for the sale of these products.
Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen said he wasn’t concerned about adults using these products but more so making sure businesses aren’t selling to underage people.
“It’s kind of the Wild West right now,” he said.
The city does not know at the moment which businesses are selling the products and per the bill, there is not a limit as to what kind of businesses can sell the product.
“If we know who is selling it, they would fall into our compliance checks similar to tobacco and alcohol,” Nierenhausen said.
City staff said if the council is uncomfortable with doing a moratorium, the city could come up with its own licensing ordinance or implement a one-year moratorium — the maximum length of time allowed — and then remove it as desired.
Mayor John Dietz said he wants Elk River to be in line with what neighboring cities are doing.
“I don’t want our rules to be different from the city next to us,” Dietz said. “I think that would be a nightmare if you go city to city and they all have different rules governing this.”
Marie Hagen and Justin Previti, the owners of Sacred Leaf CBD in Elk River, spoke during the work session and expressed concern about a moratorium.
Hagan said before the law, Sacred Leaf sold THC products at a higher milligram but changed their products to abide by the new law. She said if there were a moratorium, it would limit what they could sell by 80 percent.
“It would be devastating for us,” Hagen said.
Hagan also said people could go to Minneapolis or other nearby cities to find these products, driving business elsewhere or even online.
Previti said people are often buying products with THC to help them sleep, rather than just to “get high.”
“They’re using it for a real purpose,” he said.
Council members asked staff to look into what neighboring cities and other cities are doing, and how the police departments will be involved and bring that information to a council meeting on Sept. 6. City staff will also be preparing the language for a one-year moratorium if that’s the direction the council wants to go.
Council Member Mike Beyer asked if the meeting would be another work session or part of a business meeting. He was told it will be on regular meeting agenda, but the council could table the discussion that night if that was the desire of the council. Beyer said he wasn’t sure he would be able to make a decision that night.
