Several factors raising people’s overall taxes, including rising net tax capacity from growth and rising home values
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The tax levy in Elk River is going up for the eighth straight year, but the tax rate is dropping for the second straight year.
The Elk River City Council approved a levy of nearly $13.9 million on Dec. 6, which amounts to a $781,880 or 6% increase. The tax rate dropped 44.556% to 43.830%, a decrease of 0.726%. Over the past 10 years the tax rate has dropped an average of 3.6% each year. The levy has increased every year but 2014.
There are several reasons for this year’s increase, but city officials in Elk River and members other governmental bodies have been sure to make sure people know the pop they may have felt in their tax statements was due largely to rising taxable market values.
“It’s important to note the majority of the reason for your tax increase is because of the increase in your property value,” Elk River Mayor John Dietz said during the Dec. 6 meeting. “The average (increase in market value in Elk River) is 7.7%.”
Lori Ziemer, the city’s finance director, laid out the reasons for the city’s increased levy, and noted that the starting point for budget discussions this past May began with a commitment to maintain current service levels and present a balanced budget.
A chunk of the increased levy (about $1 million) is tied to cost of living wage and benefits increases. Ziemer said workers’ compensation costs and insurance premiums increased about 9%.
The city is also adding 3.5 positions, which include a custodian, a parks maintenance person, a building maintenance tech and upgrading a part-time cable caster position to a full-time multimedia specialist in the city’s communications department.
The owner of a median valued home at $258,700 last year whose value increased 1.7% to $263,000 in 2022 will see a $3 increase $1,090 to $1,093 in the city’s share of property taxes. If that person’s home could have stayed at the same valuation, the homeowner would have seen a $17, or 1.6%, decrease. See the chart on Page 9, which helps illustrate the city’s impact on taxes.
The city’s average net tax capacity increase of about 7.7%, attributable to new growth and market value increase, and changes in the levies and net tax capacity on other governmental budgets must be considered to get a handle on the overall tax picture.
Elk River City Council members concluded the city’s increase in the levy has a lot to do with its own growth.
“We are a growing city,” Elk River City Council Member Matt Westgaard said. “We continue to grow, and the census data supports it.
“To maintain service levels year on year, and to do that we need (another) fire station, firefighters, $1 million in COLA, lane changes insurance premiums. That 7.7% number considers the growth of the city as well.”
The council approved on Sept. 20 the preliminary tax levy of $14.1 million, but since then $248,400 in reductions have been made.
Dietz said he struggled to come to grips with the increase in the levy at first, but upon further review before the meeting he concluded it is understandable.
“It’s an abnormal year,” he said. “We’re adding (3.5) positions on the back of spending $35 million in facilities that, we now need people to help take care. ... I wouldn’t anticipate that much of an increase next year.”
Two people addressed the council during the public comment portion of the budget and tax levy discussion. Council members praised the few citizens who came to the public hearing and asked questions.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner said the new fire station coming online next year is also a factor in this year’s increase.
“That was a big piece of this,” she said. “This is the hardest part of this. We try to be so diligent in these numbers, because they’re big numbers. We go through every budget line by line. I appreciate that you’re here. Don’t ever apologize for coming to ask questions.”
Council Member Garrett Christianson seconded that statement.
“We challenge every penny,” he said. “I appreciate that we have at least two people. Unfortunately, this room should be filled.
“It’s a long process we all have a very vested interest in, not only as taxpayers but as elected officials.”
Majority funds city services, like police, fire, maintenance of streets and recreation
The majority of the property tax levy (94%) will fund city services such as police, fire, street maintenance, parks and recreation and general government operations. The remaining 6% pays for debt service, tax abatement and library operations.
The city’s overall general fund budget is increasing $1,381,150 from $17,532,500 to $18,913,650.
The city’s biggest increase in expenditures dollars-wise is in general government at $439,500 (10.3%), and its biggest percentage increase is in parks and recreation at 17%, or $361,400. Public safety saw a 6% increase ($8,593,000 to $9,105,150). Public works saw a 2.7% increase from $2,555,500 to $2,623,750.
Enterprise funds have their own budgets. They include sewer, liquor, garbage and stormwater.
The sewer fund is expected to bring in $3.2 million 2022, and the liquor store fund is expected to bring in nearly $2.4 million. The garbage fund is projected to bring in at least $18 million, and the stormwater fund is expected to bring in $605,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.