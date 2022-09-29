Moving revenues around, reconsidering some items brought the preliminary increase down to about 9%
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
The Elk River City Council set a budget meeting for Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. and a preliminary 2023 tax levy of $15.2 million during its Sept. 6 meeting.
That number will be used by the county to create the Truth in Taxation notices, which will result in a 4% drop in tax rate down to 39.91%. The final levy approved in December can be less than The $15.2 million, but it can’t be more. The levy for 2022 was $13.9 million.
The preliminary levy that was initially considered could have been higher, but Mayor John Dietz commented during the Sept. 6 meeting the city moved revenues around and the council reconsidered items to keep the levy from being much more than the rate of inflation.
“Obviously people are still going to be affected because of the large value increases on their property, when the county raised the average property value by about 20%,” Dietz said. “It’s nearly impossible to mitigate that. People are going to see increases, but I think we’ve done a good job trying to mitigate that from our end.”
The city had a proposed increase in the General Fund of about 10.3%. With the changes made by Dietz with the support of the council, it is now down to 6%, he said.
“The levy was going to increase by nearly 20%,” he said. “With (the) changes it is about a 9.67% increase.”
One of the main drivers of the levy increase are first-time debt payments the city has to start making on the improvements to Fire Station 2 and the Police Station and the new Fire Station 3.
“Large amounts of money will be on the tax levy going forward (for these improvements and construction),” Dietz said.
ARPA funds totaling $575,000 are being used for the down payment on a ladder truck for the fire department.
Another $180,500 will fund four police vehicles, and $265,000 will purchase a dump truck for the city’s street department.
“These are extraordinary times that require thinking out of the box,” Dietz stated. “An 18.7% levy increase is not acceptable. New hires will have to wait.
“ARPA funds are meant to be used. We should take advantage of the opportunity to offset unprecedented increases in valuations of property.”
Some of the changes made included:
•Moving $200,000 in 2023 expenses to be paid out of 2022 budget adjustments.
•New positions totaling $323,450 not being filled in 2023.
•An additional $250,000 transfer from liquor store fund.
•Transfer of $300,000 from the equipment replacement fund.
(Editor’s note: Editor Jim Boyle contributed to this report.)
