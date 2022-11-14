Members express reservations about density in northern reaches of the city
by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
The Elk River City Council discussed a potential residential subdivision near Burr Oak Park and the utilities needed for a potential project during a work session on Oct. 17.
The proposed developer, Capstone Homes, has been working with property owners in the northwest of the city on a conceptual residential subdivision, according to council documents.
The area consists of 215 acres, 115 of which are developable. Matt Barker, with Capstone Homes, spoke during the work session and said the potential development would be similar to Miske Meadows with a range of housing types and density.
The current concept includes 446 homes with densities ranging from four dwelling units per acre near Ranch Road (County Road 33) to 2.4 dwelling units per acre in the north near the existing wetlands, according to council documents. Home styles would be detached single-family homes on 40- to 50-foot lots and up to 65-foot lots.
“It’s not a huge departure from what our (Comprehensive) Plan is now,” Councilmember Matt Westgaard said. “The only piece I struggle with is the density component of it. I just don’t know that we need that kind of density in this part of town.”
The Comprehensive Plan guides the area as rural residential, with an average density of one dwelling unit per 2.5 acres, meaning the project would require amendments to the Comprehensive Plan for land use and utility expansion.
Councilmember Jennifer Wagner said the rural part of the city is one of the things that makes Elk River special.
“I don’t know that I need to see the entire 44-square miles of Elk River be single-family homes,”
Wagner said. “I like that piece of us that has the ability to still have some land.”
The development was also the catalyst for a utility expansion study in the area and in the northeast area of the city. The project area does not have the necessary sewer or water to support a residential development. Prior to development, the city would have to extend services to the site and the developer would then put in laterals and additional infrastructure, according to council documents.
Wagner said she would like the catalyst to be an industrial and commercial park along Highway 169, rather than a residential development.
“It’s a lot to put on a residential development,” she said.
Staff said at the work session that expanding sewer and water utilities to the area would cost between $44 million and $110 million, adding that the number was “very preliminary.” Staff said the current draft of the report puts the cost closer toward the higher range than the lower range based on current modeling of the systems.
Staff recommended the council focus on one area for development and that they don’t believe the city is able to develop both the northeast and northwest at the moment. Potential ways to fund the expansion would be trunk area assessment and trunk charges. The proposal also recommends putting a water tower in each area.
Mayor John Dietz said the council was open to listening to a project proposal and for staff to continue the utility expansion study to see what would be needed.
Capstone Homes
• Residential Builder and Land
Development since 1998
• Local Company Located in Ramsey
• Developing and Managing
communities in 13 Cities with
multiple neighborhoods in several
Cities.
• Full in-house team managing Land Development, Purchasing, Home
Design, Production, Marketing, Sales
and Customer Care.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.