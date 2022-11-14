image

Image courtesy City of River

Capstone Homes has been working with property owners in the northwest of the city on a conceptual residential subdivision, according to council documents. The area consists of 215 acres, 115 of which are developable. Matt Barker, with Capstone Homes, spoke during a recent work session and said the potential development would be similar to Miske Meadows with a range of housing types and density.

Members express reservations about density in northern reaches of the city

by Maggie Stanwood

