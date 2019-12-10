by Kurt Nesbitt
Contributing Writer
More code violations could come for Elk River residents who store things on their property if city officials refine city ordinances further.
City officials reviewed the current city ordinances that deal with how property can be stored and discussed what could be done about possible code violations during a work session Monday night.
Planning Manager Zach Carlton said that as the city has been working on code enforcement, staff have received more complaints. Some of them are starting to get challenging, Carlton said, and staff are looking to the Elk River City Council for direction.
The council saw a short photo slideshow from Carlton showing a pontoon boat sitting mostly on concrete at the edge of a driveway, pictures of large tarps used to cover tractors and other large objects, tent-sided storage structures with part of the fabric torn away and a structure reaching over a driveway. Throughout the discussion, the council suggested changes that could be made.
Council members acknowledged property owners have a right to use their properties but neighbors should have considerations. They also felt the city should look at what other communities have in their codes for storage on residential properties.
They suggested manufacturers’ covers for things stored in front yards and only using tarps for backyard storage. The council suggested tent-sided storage units should be permissible, but must be maintained, and storage units larger than 200 square feet should require a building permit.
The issue in the first slide was a pontoon sitting on concrete but not on a trailer positioned toward the apron of the driveway. Carlton said staff can’t cite with current ordinance and wanted to know if the council wanted to leave the ordinance as it is or change it. He said that a boat out of water is considered inoperable without a trailer. Council Member Matt Westgaard mentioned vehicles on blocks; Carlton said that issue is clear: The vehicle has to be drivable on a highway. He said he spoke with the owner of the pontoon, who reportedly told Carlton the pontoon can be lifted up with a trailer, unlike a boat with a V-shaped hull. Council Member Garrett Chirstianson asked about the setback for the yard. Carlton said the pontoon was out of the right of way. Westgaard wondered at what point the boat becomes an eyesore. He mentioned officials have had discussions in the past about RVs and cars. Carlton said with the way code has been enforced, a boat on an approved surface that is licensed and operable is acceptable.
Charlie Blesener, the EDA member and initiator of the complaint, told the council he was surprised the pontoon was there because it’s never been there before. He said the property has a double-wide apron for a two-car garage, and behind it there is a single-width driveway that goes back to the house. Moving the pontoon completely onto the driveway would be blocking the garage. Blesener said that once he saw the pontoon, he began looking at city ordinances.
He suggested that since the ordinance he found is for commercial and business areas, that the ordinance for residential areas have some of the same elements.
Blesener said he spoke to a neighbor before Blesener brought his dock up and asked the neighbor if the spot where he was going to store it would affect the neighbor’s view.
Mayor John Dietz said he thinks there should be something in the ordinance that allows for another place where it’s not so obvious.
“There should be consideration for the neighbors. You can’t just plop something down, especially so close to the road,” Dietz said. “We should specify where you can put something on your property.”
Carlton mentioned the current ordinance allows for a setback 5 feet from the property line where boats can’t be parked. Westgaard added that there has been a similar issue with vehicles, noting “there are always quirks with ordinances” and that officials have to be “crafty” with wording ordinances and that owners have a right to store things on their property “but should be cognizant of the rest of the neighborhood.”
Dietz asked if the city can go back to the complaints if officials change the ordinance. Blesener added he’s “cool” with that. Dietz asked the council if they wanted to have staff look at revision and craft something the council can look at. Westgaard suggested staff look at other communities and see how they address storage in residential districts.
Moving to tarps, Carlton said city ordinances are silent about them, and residents can park trailers with equipment on an approved surface with a tarp. He said, the way staff see it, tarps are not OK, but manufacturer covers can be used. Since the ordinance is silent, staff interpret it as prohibiting tarps in either the front yard or backyard.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner pointed out owners may not have fitted covers, so a tarp might be better than nothing. She said the city has to allow property owners to use their property and said she had a hard time saying the words but did suggest a manufacturer cover in the front yard and a tarp in the backyard. Westgaard added that what people do in their backyard is generally not visible to the public.
“That’s essentially what we’re doing is protecting the public. That’s why there is no front yard storage, “he said,
For tent-sided storage, the discussion was short. Carlton said for tent-sided storage units, which are smaller, the city can’t require a building permit. Dietz said he felt it all right for residents to have but owners need to take care of them.
Carlton moved to the final topic of the discussion — sheds over 200 square feet would need a permit because they don’t meet wind or snow load requirements. He asked the council if it should amend the ordinance to allow sheds that size or continue to not allow them. He later said the city’s concern is that they might collapse or flip over onto a neighboring property in high winds.
