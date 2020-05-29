Members wrestle with their share of cost at $1 million as Sherburne County stresses the project went from basic to reconstruction based on safety concerns
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River City Council will need to decide June 1 whether it consents to the proposed $6.5 million Sherburne County Road 12 improvement project.
Council members were taken aback at an April 20 meeting over the city’s $1.2 million share of the project, and when they met on May 18 they learned that total had been shaved to $1,047,000 and were given some new information to consider related to trails and a potential cost-saving turnback.
The council agreed to postpone a decision until June 1 to see if a proposed turnback could bridge a financial gap between what is currently budgeted and what is needed.
Council Member Matt Westgaard is skeptical.
“I don’t know that we have the piggy bank or the financial wherewithal right now with all the other cards on the table to buy into this,” he said, adding he needs more information and to understand more comprehensively what the city’s obligation will be financially in the next five years.
Several council members, including Elk River Mayor John Dietz, had issues with the actual plan, but those paled in comparison to the ones raised by the application of a cost participation policy.
If the city gives municipal consent for the project, which has been sent to the state for review, it’s on target to begin this summer.
If it doesn’t, the project will be pushed off to another construction season, likely with the plan of reverting back to a basic mill and overlay project with stop lights at the intersection of county roads 12 and 13. Once that’s done, it would be another 15-20 years before a more substantial project would be considered.
County officials proposed the reconstruction project after hearing a cry for improved safety.
Dietz said there’s one overarching problem.
“Citizens don’t realize the county is expecting the city to put in $1 million,” Dietz said.
Sherburne County officials believe there are several reasons it should move forward with the roadway with safety at the top of the list.
“We’re confident with citizen and community support based on numerous comments received,” said Andrew Witter, the county’s public works director. “We have verbal support of Trout Brook’s Master Association, which is comprised of a number of sub-associations. We also have been in contact with Spectrum High School and their support for the project as designed. We have been able to positively address and incorporate into the design elements from comments received from the project open house on Jan. 8.”
County officials are encouraging project supporters to reach out directly to the local council members, the mayor and county commissioners. County officials have worked on ways of revising the estimate down to slightly over $1 million for the full reconstruction project with safety improvements and trails.
They have said the costs could be deferred over a number of years.
They have also noted the city has $130,000 budgeted for a signal system.
The trails would be completed now at considerably less cost if they were done later once the hiring of an engineer, preparing plans and bidding the excavation and construction.
The county has also suggested a turnback of what will become a remnant section of County Road 33 after the road is realigned in 2023. In other words, the county would pay for the city to take over the remnant piece and would pay the city for the savings it would realize from the transaction.
Dave Roedel, the assistant county public works director, said that could potentially close the gap between what the city budgeted and the actual cost share.
Justin Femrite, the city’s public works director and chief engineer, worked with county officials to take a closer look at the county’s capital improvement plan as it relates to Elk River for the next five years.
Including the current proposed project the five-year CIP puts the city’s participation at over $2.9 million over the next five or six years.
“It’s a larger topic than just CSAH 12 that is before you,” Femrite said. “From a staff standpoint we recognize needing to have discussion about participation over these next projects through our CIP and our capital planning process.”
Femrite said during the meeting the city does have capacity in its state aid funds to bridge the gap presented by the $1 million price tag with the decisions the council made at a previous meeting by pushing the extension of Twin Lakes Road off for a year or two while it gets a study completed with MnDOT.
“It’s not out of the question to consider doing this now,” Femrite said.
Witter told the Star News the schedule of this project is of utmost importance.
“We need to complete the project prior to construction on US 169, which is scheduled to begin in 2022,” Witter said. “The amount of pressure that this segment already receives will be exacerbated during US 169 construction as travelers attempt to circumvent the construction zone. Having a safe corridor to support that project is critical.”
Witter provided a list of project safety elements. They include:
•Addition of a signal system at the intersection of CSAH 12 and CSAH 13. This improvement will provide a more efficient flow of traffic than the current four-way stop. Pedestrian crossing movement will be enhanced. Construction of a center median will provide for a number of safety benefits.
•Dedicated and protected left-turn lanes for vehicles that would otherwise be turning from within the through lane flow of traffic. This has proven to reduce rear-end collisions between 60% to 88%.
•A median that will provide for a separation in the directional flow of traffic which will reduce, if not eliminate, the possibility of a direct head-on collision.
•A traffic calming effect and reduction of speeds with the median being very near to and left of the traveling vehicles.
•Installation of dedicated right-turn lanes where none currently exist. This will allow for protection of right-turning vehicles that would otherwise be in the through lane of traffic. This has proven to reduce rear-end collisions.
•Addition of a roundabout at Johnson Street. This will virtually eliminate head-on collisions. According to the Minnesota department of Transportation, roundabouts reduce the potential for fatalities by 86% and serious injuries by 83%.
•The natural reduction in vehicular traveling speed created by the roadway geometry will provide for a safer pedestrian crossing of CSAH 12 to get to and from the Spectrum athletic facility. The center island within the roundabout will facilitate a controlled pedestrian crossing location and provide a refuge for the crossing pedestrian as well.
•The roundabout will enhance general corridor mobility and a facilitate U-turn maneuvers.
•Addition of city sidewalk and trail amenities where they currently do not exist. In general, the expansion of the existing trail system will facilitate safe mobility of pedestrians within and throughout the corridor. Primarily accessibility from the intersection of CSAH 13 where the trail system currently exists to the west, flowing east to the Spectrum athletic facility and then on to the intersection of Cleveland Street on the north side of the road.
•Lastly, the proposed improvements will construct a new pavement surface, enhancing general drive ability of the road.
“It takes a community partnerships to build an effective road system,” Witter said. “That’s why in Elk River we see major projects occurring by the state, county and city. It’s been nearly 20 years since Sherburne County has constructed an urban roadway within Elk River. It’s time to start getting back to those routes, because they do have a limited usable life based on the environment, type of vehicle and number of vehicles that travel along them each and every day.”
Witter, who came to Sherburne County from Anoka County, said it is not uncommon for this type of county-city approval process on important road projects.
“They can be polarizing,” he said. “We are tasked as government engineers to solve a need with limited resources while efficiently prioritizing and utilizing public funds. We have a few different tools that we can draw from, some better than others depending on the situation. But rarely in today’s world of construction, do major projects get funded and completed by a single agency. Fortunately as the City noted during their latest council meeting, there are different pots of money and methods for funding such projects. Sherburne County has reduced the city cost participation by nearly $150,000 on this project.”
Witter said the evaluation of different options for payment is normal on projects of this magnitude, such as Municipal State Aid dollars, stormwater funds, franchise fees or assessments.
“Some are more practical than others in certain situations,” Witter said.
The Sherburne County Road 12 project started out as a pavement rehabilitation project, but in 2018 there were discussions that morphed it into doing something greater for safety’s sake.
“Deferring 15-20 years is an option, but what made it grow was the safety concerns that were happening there,” Roedel said.
Council member Nate Ovall said he struggles with the surprise nature of the cost.
“There’s a reason why we do franchise fees instead of assessments,” he said. “That’s working pretty sweet.
“All of a sudden we have a big problem. And we have more projects in the next five years.”
Ovall also said doing a mill and overlay would not be doing the city a service and favored coming up with ways of softening the issue.
The turnback idea seemed to strike a chord worth considering with Ovall and council members Garrett Christianson and Jennifer Wagner — at least enough to look further into it before making a decision.
“It buys us time,” Ovall said.
At least until June 1.
“I hate to add another item on June 1 meeting,” Wagner said. “I would like to have more time to know how this works with the turnback and make this a decision on June 1.”
The council, if it approves the plan, will also consider a joint powers agreement.
Roedel said he was comfortable waiting until June 1 as long as it continues to move forward with the necessary approvals and such.
“I think we’re compelled to try to keep moving forward,” he said. “Unfortunately we weren’t prepared for these conversations at the last meeting. ... I think there’s progress and positive progress.”
If the council doesn’t approve the project at this point, any revisions to the plan would require a redesign.
“Nothing would happen this year,” Roedel said.
