Elk River City Council passes resolution urging Gov. Walz to retract executive order

The Elk River City Council unanimously approved a resolution on May 18 urging Gov. Tim Walz to allow all businesses to re-open.
The resolution advocates for struggling businesses and expresses council members’ confidence in businesses being able to operate safely. It asks that the governor retract executive orders closing non-critical businesses and trust businesses to implement proper action plans to safely operate.
Council Members made clear during a lengthy discussion that if a business opens before the executive order is lifted, they would be subject to penalties and resulting consequences.
With the approval, Elk River joined a growing list of cities expressing frustration with Walz’s executive orders that are keeping businesses from reopening and the economy from getting back on track.
Some are cities have approved or are considering more sharply worded resolutions. The one approved by the Elk River City Council had the blessing of City Attorney Peter Beck. Some have approved or considered Constitutional and Business Friendly resolutions, while others have tweaked them to tone them down.
David Brace, a Zimmerman man pushing for the "Constitutional and Business Friendly Community" resolutions, made his pitch to the Zimmerman City Council and St. Francis City Council on May 18. He said after the meeting that the Zimmerman Council agreed to take the item up at a future meeting.
The Star News will continue to follow this developing story.
