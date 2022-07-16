Marketing, rental fees among the variables talked about at July 5 council work session
The Elk River City Council and city staff discussed the Furniture and Things Community Event Center use and budget during a work session meeting on July 5.
The center was finished in 2020 as part of the Active Elk River park and recreation improvement plan. The center is on the same site as the former Elk River Ice Arena and in addition to replacing and enhancing the two full-sized ice sheets previously found there, the facility is now home to a 30,000-square-foot turf field house, walking tracks, the Elk River Senior Activity Center, Serrano Brothers Cafe, retail space, and meeting and event rooms.
Mayor John Dietz started the discussion by saying he wanted to know how many of the rooms in the center are being rented, what kind of marketing is being done to promote the center, where the budget is at, and if the city is on course to break even with the center revenue and expenditures.
“Personally, I think our prices are too high,” Dietz said. “I don’t see us getting a lot of banquets and room rentals. For sure I think we need to step up our marketing.”
City staff said with upcoming hirings that they are looking to hire people with more experience in marketing and that staff are in the process of developing party packages for the center. Staff said the center had a financial loss last year and the current numbers are at a loss as well, but the highest revenue-generating months tend to be at the end of the year when people are buying ice time.
“My concern is we’re going to be losing money here and at some point we’re going to have to be accountable to the public,” Dietz said.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner said the prices for the facility matched with what the center offers and that someone needs to answer the phones and “make sales happen.”
“If you have a premier facility with premier food, … it’s going to come up with a premier price,” Wagner said.
Dietz said the city could create a flyer to include with utility bills to promote the center but that he has a hard time believing people don’t know the building is there.
“It was on the front page of the paper for how long?” Dietz said. “I’m amazed that people don’t know it’s there.”
Wagner suggested hosting a showcase and inviting event planners and Chamber of Commerce marketing and communication directors, as well as hiring an event coordinator.
“If we don’t have someone to be an event coordinator, … I think it’s going to be the same thing over and over,” Wagner said.
Staff said they are working on putting together a rental capacities report and in general will present reports more often to the council.
“Our goal is to make it better,” Dietz said. “It’d be nice to start making a little profit so we can make up for some of the losses we’ve had, but I’d be happy breaking even.”
