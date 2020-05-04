Elk River City Council looking at June 1 return to in-person meetings; May 18 change considered too risky

by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River City Council members look forward to the day virtual meetings are no longer needed, but after considerable discussion on May 4 they concluded getting back to in-person meetings is easier said than done.
Council Member Garrett Christianson pushed hard for making the change on May 18, arguing it would give the city a chance to do a dry run before the June 1 meeting that could easily draw a crowd for at least one if not two public hearings on hot topics.
Council members supported Christianson’s thinking, and talked a lot about how Zoom meetings leave a lot to be desired in terms of human interaction and comfort levels in doing the council’s business.
Council meetings would, however, still be significantly different from council meetings that were held pre-COVID-19. Attendance in the council chambers would be limited to 10 people, including council members. By the time you include the city administrator, a department head, a secretary, a police officer, and city attorney there’s only one slot left for a citizen to be allowed in to speak.
Council Member Nate Ovall, who noted he’s had a lingering cough, said he would be more comfortable taking part in the meeting remotely. He said he believes he’s battling allergies, but with the lack of access coronavirus testing, he doesn’t want to be that person in the room coughing and having people looking at him in horror.
He said he supports getting back to in-person meetings and added that the public does not like the current options available for the public to provide public input based on conversations he had with people who are unhappy with a proposal over by Aldi.
Citizens have the ability to email in comments to be read into the record, but many have expressed disdain with that.
City Administrator Cal Portner said if the council went back to in-person meetings citizens interested in speaking could be allowed in one at a time, which is the type of process that Sherburne County Board of Commissioners uses for its meetings. Among the other considerations raised for those waiting would be the need for social distancing, and a requirement for people entering council chambers to be wearing a mask.
The more council members and staff talked about the issue, the more apprehensive the majority of council members got. Council Member Matt Westgaard questioned the urgency, and several questioned whether pushing ahead was worth the risk.
Dietz said he would rather wait and see if some of the restrictions are lifted, then press on and end up with a big scene at city hall.
Several council members asked that the city employ its use of social media to make the public aware of its ability to provide input on city matters and public hearings.
Dietz and Council Members Westgaard and Jennifer Wagner voted to return to in-person meetings on June 1. Christianson voted against it and would have preferred making the change on May 18. Ovall, who would have participated remotely in a May 18 meeting, abstained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.