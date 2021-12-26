The Elk River City Council met Monday, Dec. 20. Consent agenda items included the:
•hiring of Accountant Ryan Vadnais, Permit Technician Dawn Robertson, Park Maintenance Worker Daniel Zych, and fulltime Liquor Store Clerk Britney Cook to fill vacancies.
•Four agreements were approved including a collective bargaining agreement with IOUE Local No. 49 (Public Works employees),
•Parrish Avenue Bridge Maintenance Agreement with Wright County,
•Fire Services Agreement with the City of Otsego
•an amendment to the professional services agreement with SRF Engineering for Trott Brook Park Tennis Court replacement.
Mayor Dietz presented David Rogers with his Volunteer of the Month Award. The Star News will publish his picture and why he won the award in a future edition.
The Council also received a presentation from Cassie Johnston and Tim Steinbeck of Great River Energy, who provided an update on the demolition and restoration of the Elk River Station waste to energy facility which has been occurring over the last two years.
Five public hearings were held, none of which drew public comment. They included:
•Doggy Stylez Pet Grooming and Boarding were approved for a conditional use permit and commercial kennel license to operate at 920 Highway 10.
•Cargill received a conditional use permit to construct a 39,000 square foot expansion to support the modernization of their facilities.
•Roger Derrick, the developer of Tall Pines 2 received approvals to build 14 residential townhomes along Line Avenue.
